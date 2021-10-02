Julian Sayin’s last second touchdown pass leads Carlsbad to 34-33 win over Torrey Pines: 5 takeaways

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Trailing by five points with 73 seconds left to play on Friday night, Carlsbad sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin showed he’s the man for the job. He took the Lancers on an 80-yard scoring drive that was capped off with a 12-yard touchdown pass to senior Josh Davis to complete the walk-off win and give Carlsbad (6-0) a 34-33 win over Torrey Pines (3-2). Below are five takeaways from the game.