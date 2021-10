STATEHOUSE — State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) announced she will retire in 2022 after fulfilling her current term as state representative for House District 55. “These almost 10 years of service have been a privilege, and I thank my constituents for that honor,” Ziemke said. “During my time at the Statehouse, I’ve worked hard to increase awareness for mental health and addiction, and the need to lift up the thousands of Indiana families dealing with these issues. Knowing that Hoosiers have more resources available to lead full, healthy lives has made my work worthwhile.”

BATESVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO