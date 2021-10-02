CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

As birds migrate for winter, the NC Zoo works to make sure chimney swifts have somewhere to return home to

By Shannon Smith
WNCT
WNCT
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WOcOl_0cEwsL2A00

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In the fall, leaves change colors, it gets cooler and birds begin to migrate south for the winter.

That includes large flocks of chimney swifts that will be heading out of North Carolina.

But their population is in trouble! In this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us how the North Carolina Zoo wants to help these birds find a new home as they return each spring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

5 best places to go apple picking in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Apple picking is a popular fall activity. Several orchards in the Upstate offer pick-your-own apples. Bryson’s Apple Orchard Bryson’s Apple Orchard, located in the Long Creek area of the Blue Ridge Mountains, offers “U-Pick” apples from August 15 through the middle of October. Bryson’s offers fresh pressed cider, a wide selection […]
LIFESTYLE
WNCT

10 hiking trails in South Carolina

There are dozens of beautiful, scenic trails to hike in the state of South Carolina from the Upstate to the Low Country. Here are ten options for both the most experienced hikers and those just looking for a nice, easy stroll.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Weather#Swifts#Migrate#The Nc Zoo#Wghp#The North Carolina Zoo
WNCT

Following Brian Laundrie speculation, officials say body found along Blue Ridge Parkway ‘not tied to other investigations’

BLOWING ROCK, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Preliminary information gathered by authorities suggests the body found along the Blue Ridge Parkway over the weekend is not related to any other ongoing investigations following speculation the body found may have been that of Brian Laundrie, the National Parks Service said Monday. Around 1 p.m. on Saturday, […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WNCT

Coast Guard rescue one person, search continues for second in Ocracoke Inlet

OCRACOKE INLET, N.C. —The Coast Guard is searching for a 27-year-old woman in the vicinity of Portsmouth Island in Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina, Sunday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina command center received a report via 911 at approximately 4:15 p.m. on Saturday of a capsized canoe with two people aboard. Watchstanders subsequently lost communication […]
OCRACOKE, NC
WNCT

MumFest back in big way in New Bern; event continues Sunday

NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) — MumFest made its comeback on Saturday in New Bern. Vendors told 9 on Your Side that it was great to be back to an event that has always provided them a huge day of sales.  “This will help my business. I’ve done probably up to like 60 or 70 shows […]
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Winter Sports
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
WNCT

Man found dead near Blowing Rock overlook on Blue Ridge Parkway

BLOWING ROCK, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A body was found along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock’s Yadkin Valley Overlook over the weekend, according to the National Parks Service. Rangers along the Blue Ridge Parkway responded to calls regarding a call from the National Park Service regarding a visitor who saw a body […]
BLOWING ROCK, NC
WNCT

Firefighters help deliver ‘beautiful baby boy’ in Archdale

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — A family got a very special delivery, and they’ve got a team of firefighters in Archdale to thank. During shift change on Friday morning, Guil-Rand Fire Department Engine 391 crews from two different shifts helped out as a family welcomed a baby boy. The fire department shared a photo of Firefighters […]
ARCHDALE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

1K+
Followers
652
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy