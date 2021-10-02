As birds migrate for winter, the NC Zoo works to make sure chimney swifts have somewhere to return home to

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — In the fall, leaves change colors, it gets cooler and birds begin to migrate south for the winter.

That includes large flocks of chimney swifts that will be heading out of North Carolina.

But their population is in trouble! In this week’s Zoo Filez, Shannon Smith shows us how the North Carolina Zoo wants to help these birds find a new home as they return each spring.

