Florence County, SC

Listen: 911 audio details moment USF student’s body was found behind fire station

By Rodney Overton, Dennis Bright
WFLA
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YYgEN_0cEwsFjo00

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Newly released audio of a 911 call now reveals what happened the moment that someone discovered the body of a University of South Florida student behind a fire station in South Carolina.

The body of Sheridan Wahl was found on Sept. 21 behind a fire station on Highway 378 near Pamplico.

Two days earlier, her burned car was found about 10 miles away in a cornfield in the Scranton area. There was no license tag on the car and the vehicle identification number could not be read, deputies reported.

How USF student died in SC still unclear after autopsy, coroner says

Keith Lane, where the car was found, is about 10 miles from where Sheridan’s body was found behind the fire station.

The audio of the 911 call about the discovery of Wahl’s body was released Friday:

Caller: “I’m going to need the sheriff’s department to 630 West Highway 378. We have found a body on our property.”

Dispatcher: “Oh my gosh.”

Caller: “…behind the fire station.”

Dispatcher: “Behind the fire station?”

Caller: “Mhmm.”

Caller: “We’re going to need the car and all that, too.”

Dispatcher: “Okay. Was it wrapped or anything or just laying out?”

Caller: “Nope, she’s just laid out on the, laid out on the grass.”

Dispatcher: “Oh, my, okay, alright, I will go ahead and have them head that way.”

Caller: “Okay”

Dispatcher: “Alright, thank you.”

An autopsy was performed on Wahl’s body last week. But Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken told us her cause of death is “pending additional post-mortem studies.”

Wahl had been visiting family in Myrtle Beach.

Sheridan Wahl’s mother, Kelly DeArment Wahl said she is heartbroken “beyond belief” over the family’s loss.

Family: Person of interest’s cell phone pinged near New Smyrna after ﻿Miya Marcano went missing

Kelly Wahl said her last contact with her daughter was via FaceTime at about 1 p.m. that day. Sheridan, who was a student at the University of South Florida, told her mother she was at a store on S. Ocean Boulevard and was trying to rent a scooter.

Sheridan also told her mother she was coming home during that call. Her mother told her to at least stay the night and not drive so far back to Tampa. That was the last time they spoke. Calls to her phone went to voicemail after that.

Kelly Wahl told police Sheridan’s father, whom she came to visit in Myrtle Beach but never saw, was out riding with a friend trying to find Sheridan all day.

Kelly Wahl shared the news of her daughter’s death on Facebook: “We are heartbroken beyond belief to share the news that our beloved Sheridan Lynne Wahl has passed. Sheridan was our cherished and loving daughter, sister, niece and friend. She will be missed more than words can ever express.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

