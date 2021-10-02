Penn State Game today: Penn State vs Indiana Odds, Injury Report, Prediction, Schedule, Live Stream and TV Channel for Week 5 College Football Game
No. 4 Penn State Football aims to remain unbeaten, and exact some revenge, on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium against the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 5. No. 4 Penn State Football (4-0), led by quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, and safety Jaquan Brisker, aim to remain undefeated when the Nittany Lions host the Indiana Hoosiers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 (10/2/2021) at Beaver Stadium, in a College Football Week 5 game on ABC.victorybellrings.com
Comments / 0