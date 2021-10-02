CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indiana State

Penn State Game today: Penn State vs Indiana Odds, Injury Report, Prediction, Schedule, Live Stream and TV Channel for Week 5 College Football Game

By Matt Lombardo
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 4 Penn State Football aims to remain unbeaten, and exact some revenge, on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium against the Indiana Hoosiers in Week 5. No. 4 Penn State Football (4-0), led by quarterback Sean Clifford, wide receiver Jahan Dotson, and safety Jaquan Brisker, aim to remain undefeated when the Nittany Lions host the Indiana Hoosiers at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 (10/2/2021) at Beaver Stadium, in a College Football Week 5 game on ABC.

victorybellrings.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Three takeaways from Maryland win

On a wild day of college football, the Ohio State football team cruised to victory in their 66-17 thrashing of Maryland in Week 6 of play. The Buckeyes once again looked extremely explosive and consistent on the offensive end while the defense continued to hold strong. The game perhaps got even more out of hand for Maryland due to some past drama concerning the former Buckeye Chase Young.
MARYLAND STATE
FanSided

Alabama Game Saturday: Crimson Tide vs Mississippi State odds and prediction for NCAA week 7 game

The Alabama Crimson Tide returns to the SEC road on Saturday with a trip to Starkville, MS. Mike Leach’s Bulldogs are 3-2 on the season and 1-1 in the SEC. Mississippi State had an open date last weekend. The Bulldogs have good wins over No. 22 ranked North Carolina State (4-1) and Texas A&M. In twenty seasons as a head coach, Mike Leach’s teams have won just under 60 percent of their games. Take away his 66.1 percent success rate at Texas Tech and based on records, Leach is a below-average coach.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Oregon Football: Bowl projections after Week 6 bye

Oregon football had a bye in Week 6 and enters Week 7 with four days to prepare for a Friday night showdown — and rematch — against Cal. The Ducks dropped one spot in head-scratching fashion in the Week 7 AP Top 25 as Michigan leaped Oregon following a win over Nebraska. The Wolverines didn’t look all that impressive in the win, but AP voters were pleased enough with it to bump them up to No. 8 and Oregon down to No. 9 despite the Ducks not playing.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
State
Iowa State
Local
Indiana Football
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
State
Ohio State
Local
Indiana College Sports
FanSided

SEC power rankings: Texas A&M topples Alabama Crimson Tide

A thrilling and exciting weekend of SEC football led to some shakeups in this week’s SEC Power Rankings. The 2021 college football season has consistently been thrilling and bizarre through the first six weeks. It’s been a blast to keep up with, but it’s also been incredibly difficult to keep track.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Miami football at North Carolina betting odds out for Saturday

The Miami football team resumes their 2021 season at North Carolina with a 2-3 record coming off of a bye week. Miami lost a 30-28 heartbreaker on September 30 in their last game. North Carolina has won the last two games against Miami. The Tar Heels are 3-3 and having a disappointing season like Miami.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Auburn football gains a commit but falls in SEC recruiting rankings

Morale is definitely low on the Plains this week after Saturday’s beatdown by the Georgia Bulldogs, but a tough loss can’t distract first-year head coach Bryan Harsin from the importance of recruiting for Auburn football’s future classes. Many recruits visited campus this past weekend for the ranked SEC showdown, and...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Chicago Bears: Justin Fields has officially arrived

If you watched the Chicago Bears dismantle Las Vegas on Sunday, I’m sure there were a number of positive takeaways you walked away with. Everything ranging from the defensive game-plan to the running attack was extremely impressive. Like many, I myself walked away with the resounding conclusion that Justin Fields has arrived in Chicago.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
FanSided

Georgia Football benefits more from stunning Alabama loss

Georgia football and the rest of the world watched Saturday night anxiously as Texas A&M took Alabama to the woodshed and beat them on a last-second field goal. This upset is what makes college football so much fun to watch because, on any given day, any given team can beat another team. Like Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart, says, “Humility is a week away,” and the Tide got a taste of that.
ALABAMA STATE
FanSided

Urban Meyer wants 500 yards each game, apparently losing his mind

Urban Meyer believes his Jacksonville Jaguars offense can get 500 yards a game going forward. The Jacksonville Jaguars must have been relegated overnight to the Big Ten because head coach Urban Meyer thinks his offense can put up 500 yards a game, 250 rushing and 250 passing. London’s Finest are...
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Live Tv#Indiana Hoosiers#American Football#Penn State Game#Nittany Lions#Penn State 28#Abc Penn State
FanSided

Sub-radar Tennessee Titans who stepped up to fuel a Week 5 victory

Some of the reserves played outstanding for the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Hopefully, we’ll reach the end of the Tennessee Titans‘ regular season and that game versus the New York Jets wouldn’t have cost them too much. You never know though. Five games into the season, a 3-2 win-loss total makes the mind wander.
NFL
FanSided

5 big talking points from the Panthers’ disappointing Week 5 loss

What were the big talking points as the Carolina Panthers snatched defeat from the jaws of victory against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5?. This was a bad, bad game for the Carolina Panthers. It easily goes into the category of one of Matt Rhule’s worst losses as an NFL head coach.
NFL
FanSided

Duke basketball: Projected starters without AJ Griffin

What will be the Duke basketball starting lineup for the team’s first game?. The 2021-22 Duke basketball squad is likely without AJ Griffin for at least a month after the five-star freshman and projected starting small forward sustained a knee injury in practice on Friday. So now what? Well, in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Bengals: What we learned in Week 5 overtime loss to Packers

The overtime loss to the Packers is going to be one that hurts Bengals fans for quite some time. Maybe it’s because this team had a victory in their grasp but when push came to shove, they couldn’t get over the top and hold onto the win. With the loss,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

How to watch/stream Pelicans preseason finale

The New Orleans Pelicans are almost ready to play meaningful basketball. It’s been a peculiar preseason, leaving fans a lot to be desired as the exhibition games wind down. Although select players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Trey Murphy III have looked great, the team itself has fallen short of expectations. There has been a lack of energy on the court, which many will attribute to the games feeling like they are pick-up games at LA Fitness. Even then, the Pels have a new coach, and preseason can be a valuable tool to help Willie Green sure up his rotation.
NBA
FanSided

49ers saw why Trey Lance is ready after Week 5 loss vs. Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers fell to 2-3 following a tough loss to the Arizona Cardinals, but quarterback Trey Lance showed enough. Frustration is part and parcel of watching sports, and San Francisco 49ers fans sure got their fill of it in a 17-10 Week 5 loss to the Arizona Cardinals that was hard to watch.
NFL
FanSided

Philadelphia Eagles: Sub-radar MVPs who stepped up to fuel Week 5 victory

The Philadelphia Eagles should feel good about a total-team victory in Week 5. You’ve heard the same things from the Philadelphia Eagles for weeks now. “We’re just a few plays away”. “Rent is due every day”. Much of the other cliche stuff you’ve heard has come from the media and fans. “You never get too high after a win or too low after a loss”.
NFL
FanSided

Ravens activate WR Miles Boykin, Rashod Bateman remains on IR

The Baltimore Ravens were hoping to see the returns of wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Miles Boykin in Week 5. Both players have been on the injured reserve all season and each was expected to return in the near future. But while Boykin is expected to make his 2021 debut...
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

159K+
Followers
351K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy