Penn State Game today: Penn State vs Indiana Odds, Injury Report, Prediction, Schedule, Live Stream and TV Channel for Week 5 College Football Game

The New Orleans Pelicans are almost ready to play meaningful basketball. It’s been a peculiar preseason, leaving fans a lot to be desired as the exhibition games wind down. Although select players like Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Trey Murphy III have looked great, the team itself has fallen short of expectations. There has been a lack of energy on the court, which many will attribute to the games feeling like they are pick-up games at LA Fitness. Even then, the Pels have a new coach, and preseason can be a valuable tool to help Willie Green sure up his rotation.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO