Want to watch the UNC-Duke college football game on TV? Here’s how to find it

The State
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina and Duke renew their rivalry on the gridiron with both teams entering Saturday’s football game in Kenan Stadium from polar opposite viewpoints. The Tar Heels (2-2, 1-2 ACC) are playing their first game this season as an unranked team after last week’s 45-22 loss to Georgia Tech dropped them from both polls. They’re a bit bruised while trying to find answers for what has gone wrong so far.

#Unc#College Football#Gridiron Football#American Football#Acc#Northwestern#The Victory Bell#The Blue Devils#Espn2#Espn Com#News Observer#Unc Tar Heels
