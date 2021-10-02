‘It doesn’t make sense’ – Former DHS agent says RDU parking garage should have security cameras

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Why aren’t there CCTV cameras inside the parking garage at Raleigh-Durham International Airport?

“As we know, the threat has not diminished against the United States. As a matter of fact, I would argue we’ve never faced so many threats from so many locations at any one time,” said Charles Marino, a former special agent and senior law enforcement advisor to the Department of Homeland Security.

An attempted carjacking on Tuesday left police without video of the incident, hampering the investigation.

“If people know and see physical cameras deployed around certain areas, then they are deterred in some cases from committing crimes or other acts of violence,” Marino said.

He added that the Department of Homeland Security has special programs to help airports increase security.

“To make sure that these security technologies that have been tested and approved by the Department of Homeland Security are deployed and implemented in an effort to combat not just local crime, but also acts of terrorism,” Marino said.

The TSA, which falls under DPS, strongly recommends the use of CCTV cameras in airport parking areas . For its, part RDU has said it can’t comment on security measures.

There are security cameras in many other areas of the airport. It was only a few years ago the RDU parking garage underwent a major renovation, including new elevators, escalators, and passenger walkways.

Cameras were not added. Marino said there is plenty of federal money to take care of additional security.

“It doesn’t make sense. Twenty years after September 11th, the federal grants to state and locals for infrastructure protection have done nothing but increased over time.”

