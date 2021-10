BATESVILLE – As of this week, all LaRosa’s salads are being made with hydroponically grown lettuce. What’s the difference? Hydroponic farming happens in a climate-controlled greenhouse instead of an open-air field. The lettuce is grown in a water-based “medium” instead of soil which uses 90% less land, no pesticides, no herbicides and 95% less fuel to ship. It’s more sustainable and it’s grown at Pure Green Farms in South Bend, Indiana.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO