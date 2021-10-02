You Are What You Cook

Despite having no formal culinary training under her belt, Ina Garten sure has a knack for cooking tasty meals. After leaving a job at the White House in favor of running a specialty food store in the Hamptons, the Food Network star leaped into the world of cookbook writing with "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook," which was published in 1999 and, according to her website, ended up being a "surprise best-seller." Now, more than 20 years later, Garten has become a household name who is revered by home cooks and dinner party hosts around the world. The 73-year-old has a total of 12 cookbooks under her belt filled with delicious recipes for any occasion, many of which are inspired in some part by her love for entertaining friends. As for what of what drives her desire to cook, "I love the process of giving people something that they enjoy, so I think that's really what makes me happy," she explained to Food Network.

