CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Texas A&M Aggies 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

tonyspicks.com
 9 days ago

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) will collide with the 15th ranked Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) in the SEC West face-off at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Mississippi State will try to get back after losing their last two matches and improve their record to 3-2 this year. The Bulldogs dropped to last place in the Southeastern Conference West Division with a 0-1 conference and 2-2 overall standing after winning their first two contests at home this season. Mississippi State defeated LA Tech in the opener at 35-34 and 23rd ranked NC State at 24-10 while losing to Memphis at 29-31 and just recently to LSU at 25-28 on Saturday. In their recent loss to LSU, QB Will Rogers led the passing offense for 370 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Dillon Johnson led the rushing offense for 51 yards while Makai Polk scored one touchdown reception for 78 yards in the loss.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Indigenous Peoples Day marked with celebrations, protests

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Indigenous people across the United States marked Monday with celebrations of their heritage, education campaigns and a push for the Biden administration to make good on its word. The federal holiday created decades ago to recognize Christopher Columbus’ sighting in 1492 of what came to be...
POLITICS
The Associated Press

3 US-based economists win Nobel for research on wages, jobs

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A U.S.-based economist won the Nobel prize in economics Monday for pioneering research that transformed widely held ideas about the labor force, showing how an increase in the minimum wage doesn’t hinder hiring and immigrants don’t lower pay for native-born workers. Two others shared the award for developing ways to study these types of societal issues.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
City
Mississippi State, MS
College Station, TX
College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
City
Memphis, TX
College Station, TX
Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Mississippi Football
CNN

Texas governor bans Covid-19 vaccine mandates by any employer in state

Washington (CNN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning all state entities, including private employers, from enforcing vaccine mandates, the latest escalation in the Republican's resistance to public health measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. The order states that "no entity in Texas" can enforce vaccination...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Facebook's oversight board to meet with whistleblower Frances Haugen

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc's (FB.O) oversight board, a body set up by the social network to give independent verdicts on a small number of thorny content decisions, said on Monday it would meet with former employee and whistleblower Frances Haugen in the coming weeks. (https://bit.ly/2YDUKtO) Haugen revealed last...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M Aggies#College Football#American Football#Sec#La Tech#Nc State#Lsu#Wr
Reuters

Merck seeks first U.S. authorization for COVID-19 pill

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc (MRK.N) said on Monday it has applied for U.S. emergency use authorization for its drug to treat mild-to-moderate patients of COVID-19, putting it on course to become the first oral antiviral medication for the disease. An authorization from the U.S. Food and...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy