Mississippi State Bulldogs vs Texas A&M Aggies 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2) will collide with the 15th ranked Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) in the SEC West face-off at Kyle Field in College Station on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:00 PM ET. Mississippi State will try to get back after losing their last two matches and improve their record to 3-2 this year. The Bulldogs dropped to last place in the Southeastern Conference West Division with a 0-1 conference and 2-2 overall standing after winning their first two contests at home this season. Mississippi State defeated LA Tech in the opener at 35-34 and 23rd ranked NC State at 24-10 while losing to Memphis at 29-31 and just recently to LSU at 25-28 on Saturday. In their recent loss to LSU, QB Will Rogers led the passing offense for 370 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Dillon Johnson led the rushing offense for 51 yards while Makai Polk scored one touchdown reception for 78 yards in the loss.