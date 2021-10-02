CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern Wildcats vs Nebraska Cornhuskers 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Northwestern Wildcats (2-2) will face-off with the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3) in the Big Ten Conference 5th-week challenge at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Northwestern University split their first four outings in college football and aim to improve their record to 3-2 in facing Nebraska on Saturday. The Wildcats are in 5th place in the Big Ten Conference West Division with a 0-1 conference and a 2-2 overall standing after winning two home outings. Northwestern U bounced back from their last loss to Duke (23-30) and beat Ohio with a blowout win at 35-6 on Saturday. RB Evan Hull led the charge for the Wildcats with 216 rushing yards with 2 TDs while QB Ryan Hilinski passed for just 88 yards in the win. Northwestern gained a total of 461 offensive yards while allowing Ohio to just 348 yards of offense.

