Is Shazam! Ten Years Too Late?

There are those who would still wonder who Typhoid Mary is but those that have read the Daredevil comics and kept up with her for years now are bound to recognize her and the alternate personalities that she possesses, namely Innocent Mary, Walker, Bloody Marry, and Mutant Zero. Each alternate has their own personality and their own line of reasoning, but only Bloody Mary, Typhoid Mary, and Mutant Zero can access the pyrokinetic and telepathic abilities that she possesses as she is a mutant. Walker and Innocent Mary, who are her more reasonable and logical aspects, can have these powers manifested through them by the alternate personalities, but can’t produce said powers on their own. I know, it’s confusing, but this character is one big bundle of fun that would keep a psychiatrist busy for months if not years if they didn’t go absolutely insane at first. Typhoid Mary is kind of a complicated character, but one can imagine that the MCU would take that and find a way to run with it. As a Daredevil and then an Iron Fist villain that’s had a run-in with a lot of different heroes and villains, she’s not a basic individual, but she’s still a street-level character that might be a lot of fun.
