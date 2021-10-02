Tom Brady's 40-yard dash: Buccaneers QB ran a legendarily slow time at 2000 NFL Combine
Tom Brady was blessed with many things. Speed was not one of them. The Buccaneers quarterback returns to where it all began on Sunday, when the Buccaneers face off against Bill Belichick and the Patriots in Foxborough. But before the Brady era began in New England, it actually began in Indianapolis at the 2000 NFL Combine, where this picture was born and burned into the back of our eyeballs for eternity:www.sportingnews.com
