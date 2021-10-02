Boston College Eagles vs Clemson Tigers 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Boston College Eagles (4-0) are on their way to collide with the 25th ranked Clemson Tigers (2-2) in week 5 of the ACC football challenge at Memorial Stadium in Clemson on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Boston College remained undefeated at 4-0 this season and the Eagles soared high to improve their record to 5-0 in facing the ranking Clemson team on Saturday. The Eagles are in 5th place in the ACC Atlantic Division with a 4-0 overall standing after winning two contests at home and two road matches this season. Boston College busted the Missouri Tigers in overtime at 41-34 after the regulation time expired at 34-all on Saturday. QB Dennis Grosel led the passing offense for 175 yards with 2 TDs and one interception while RB Pat Garwo III lifted the Eagles to victory with his 175 rushing yards and 2 TDS.
