Boston College Eagles vs Clemson Tigers 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-3) will take on the Carolina Panthers (3-1) in week 5 of pro football action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at 1:00 PM ET. Philadelphia comes into this match-up to get back from their last loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in week 4 of NFL action. The Eagles are in 3rd place in the NFC East Division with a 1-3 standing and a .250 team percentage while gaining 94 points but lost 106 this season. The Eagles fell behind Kansas City at 13-21 after the first half of action while allowing the Chiefs to score another 21 points resulting in their 30-42 defeat last time out. The Eagles dominated the air offensive for 358 passing yards but surrendered the running game at 103 to 200 rushing yards. Philadelphia finished 70 plays on 6.6 yards per play with 30 first downs in the loss.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO