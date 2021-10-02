CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring a Trailer Bargain of the Week: 2006 E46 BMW M3 Competition

By Matthew Skwarczek
 9 days ago
As fast and powerful as the latest BMW M3 is, some aren’t exactly taken by its looks. Not to mention, a new M3 isn’t exactly cheap. However, a used M3 offers similar performance at a significantly more affordable price. Plus, in some cases, these older BMWs are more fun and communicative than their new counterparts. And if you want a prime example, look no further than this week’s Bring a Trailer bargain car: a 2006 E46 BMW M3 Competition.

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

