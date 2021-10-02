Bring a Trailer Bargain of the Week: 2006 E46 BMW M3 Competition
As fast and powerful as the latest BMW M3 is, some aren’t exactly taken by its looks. Not to mention, a new M3 isn’t exactly cheap. However, a used M3 offers similar performance at a significantly more affordable price. Plus, in some cases, these older BMWs are more fun and communicative than their new counterparts. And if you want a prime example, look no further than this week’s Bring a Trailer bargain car: a 2006 E46 BMW M3 Competition.www.motorbiscuit.com
