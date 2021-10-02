Bring a Trailer Bargain of the Week: 2006 E46 BMW M3 Competition

Drag races are fun when the cars involved in the race are closely matched and you don’t know which one’s going to win. They’re even more fun when they’re vastly different from each other, but make for a hell of a race. Or, sometimes the underdog snatches a win over the car expected to be the winner. However, there are some lopsided races once in a while, and this one between the BMW M3 Competition and the Volkswagen Golf R is one of them. Both the cars are known for their performance, but when they came face-to-face, it was a different story altogether.

