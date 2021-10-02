CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

"Take this disappointment and let it fuel you," Ange's anger is bad news for Aberdeen

By
Yardbarker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnge Postecoglou has turned his attention to the Northern Lights as the Celtic manager gets set to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie in early-kick tomorrow. The disappointment of losing 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen is still there and will be used as a factor on Sunday as the Australian urges his players to take their own frustrations out on Aberdeen by turning on the style and winning the three points that can kick-start Celtic’s title challenge.

