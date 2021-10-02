“Take this disappointment and let it fuel you,” Ange’s anger is bad news for Aberdeen
Ange Postecoglou has turned his attention to the Northern Lights as the Celtic manager gets set to face Aberdeen at Pittodrie in early-kick tomorrow. The disappointment of losing 4-0 to Bayer Leverkusen is still there and will be used as a factor on Sunday as the Australian urges his players to take their own frustrations out on Aberdeen by turning on the style and winning the three points that can kick-start Celtic’s title challenge.www.yardbarker.com
Comments / 0