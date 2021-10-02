CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Ottawa County won't rescind school mask mandate

By Tribune Staff
 9 days ago
Hundreds gathered outside the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners meeting last month to protest a countywide mask mandate for students. WZZM-TV photo

While some county health departments across Michigan have rescinded their mask mandates for local schools, the health order issued by the Ottawa County health officer requiring face masks in educational settings remains in effect.

Mask mandates were called into question this past week as a portion of the state budget included provisions that threaten funding for counties with COVID-19 mask orders. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she will not enforce those provisions, calling them unconstitutional.

Still, the health departments in Allegan, Barry-Eaton and Berrien counties have all repealed face mask mandates in the past week.

The Holland Sentinel reported that the Allegan County Health Department said it “regretfully” rescinded its mask order, effective Thursday, due to the threat of funding loss. The health department said the Allegan County legal counsel advised “that it is presumed constitutional until proven otherwise in a court of law.”

In Ottawa County, a mask mandate remains in effect until it expires, either 60 days after a vaccine becomes available for those younger than age 12, or the infection rate in the county drops into the “low” range.

Currently, all 83 counties in Michigan are at the CDC’s highest risk level for COVID-19 transmission.

Over the past several weeks, Ottawa County commissioners have been overwhelmed by requests to overturn the health officer’s ruling on masks. However, the county received a second legal opinion from former Attorney General Mike Cox confirming the legal opinion from the county’s corporation counsel that the Board of Commissioners does not have the statutory authority to rescind the public health officer’s orders, or to terminate the health officer because of an order.

Cases climbing in GH schools

As of Friday, Grand Haven Area Public Schools’ COVID-19 dashboard shows a total of 30 staff and students in current isolation due to COVID-19, with an additional 396 close contacts.

Most of those cases are at Grand Haven High School, which has 14 in isolation and 174 close contacts.

The Ottawa County Department of Public Health recently issued a statement that those who test positive for COVID-19 should isolate, and close contacts should quarantine.

Close contacts (outside of a school setting) are defined as anyone who was within 6 feet of the infected person for more than 15 minutes in a 24-hour period, starting 48 hours before the infected person’s symptoms began.

Peach Plains Elementary School has three in current isolation and 76 close contacts. Lake Hills Elementary has two in isolation and 62 close contacts.

The numbers are significantly lower at Spring Lake Public Schools. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard on Friday showed a total of four new cases over the past seven days, with four total cases in isolation and 19 students and staff in quarantine.

Fruitport Community Schools is reporting nine new student cases of COVID-19, all at Fruitport High School. There are also three new staff cases.

