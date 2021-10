AC Milan took on their Lombardy rivals Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium on Sunday night and emerged victorious yet again, just as they did in the last game of last season. After being on the end of some poor refereeing decisions in the Champions League, Milan looked to extend their unbeaten run by coming up against a familiar foe in Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, and they did exactly that in what was a more comfortable win than the 3-2 scoreline suggests.

UEFA ・ 7 DAYS AGO