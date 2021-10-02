CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

McDonald's, Subway, and More Are Expected to Be Investigated By the FTC

By Mura Dominko
EatThis
EatThis
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkvDh_0cEwqoVX00
Shutterstock

Several major fast-food chains are likely to be investigated by the Federal Trade Commission, as allegations about the mistreatment of franchisees have recently come to light out of companies like Subway and McDonald's.

According to Restaurant Business, Keith Miller of Franchisee Advocacy Consulting and the National Coalition of Associates of 7-Eleven Franchisees have sent a formal request to the FTC, asking for the government agency to investigate nine major national franchises, including the aforementioned fast-food giants, on the basis of exploitative franchising practices.

"This petition provides the opportunity for the FTC to take a proactive role in assessing the franchise industry," Miller said. "We are requesting the FTC look broadly at the imbalance of power in our industry today."

The request comes on the heels of FTC's renewed commitment to investigating franchisee agreements more closely. For their part, the agency circulated a memo to employees last week, saying their primary areas of interest would be "take-it-or-leave-it" contracts, non-compete clauses, repair restrictions, and exclusionary clauses, Restaurant Business reported.

"We have seen how market power abuses and consumer protection concerns can emerge when one-sided contract provisions are imposed by dominant firms," Khan wrote. "Consumers, workers, franchisees and other market participants are at a significant disadvantage when they are unable to negotiate freely over terms and conditions."

Here's a look at four restaurant chains whose franchise practices may soon be under government scrutiny. For more, check out Locations of This Collapsing Burger Chain Are Changing Their Names and Going Rogue.

Subway

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KROqv_0cEwqoVX00
Shutterstock

We've reported extensively on Subway's controversial handling of franchisee relationships. From forcing franchisees into money-losing decisions to changing their signed agreements without warning, the chain has had a long-documented despotic treatment of its operators.

The most recent change to the franchisee agreement was particularly draconian: the chain increased its royalty rates from 8% to 10%. It did give the operators a choice, however, of either signing the new agreement or remaining at an 8% rate with several much harsher terms imposed. The new terms would prevent owners from speaking out against the brand, make them pay steep charges if they close their stores, and give corporate the power to dictate store hours.

Subway has commented on the issue, saying: "Our franchise agreement and all its terms are disclosed in the [franchise disclosure document]. The terms are competitive with others in the QSR franchising industry."

Don't forget to sign up for our newsletter to get the latest restaurant news delivered straight to your inbox.

McDonald's

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168nuW_0cEwqoVX00
Shutterstock

The controversy around McDonald's handling of its soft serve machine repairs is one of the main reasons the FTC has made preliminary inquiries into the chain. According to The Wall Street Journal, the agency reached out to McDonald's franchisees this summer seeking information on how the company reviews suppliers and equipment and how often operators are "allowed to work on their own machines."

McDonald's operators have been embroiled in a battle over the maintenance of the soft serve machines for a while. They allege the chain and its equipment manufacturer Taylor hold a monopoly over the repairs of the machines that are known to be extremely finicky and overengineered. When a third-party tech company Kytch created a tack-on device that would enable restaurant owners to troubleshoot and repair the machines themselves, Taylor attempted to block those efforts and steal the technology, makers of Kytch allege. The case is now in court and involves a restraining order.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XjNnG_0cEwqoVX00

The world's largest barbecue franchise is large for a reason—the company had been expanding rapidly since 2010 through the franchising system. However, the chain has also seen an alarming rate of U.S. restaurant closures, many of which were achieved through franchisee agreement terminations. Restaurant Business reported in 2019 that 135 locations had been terminated this way in two years, which represents one out of every four locations of the 550-unit chain.

"We are proud of our business model that has helped create so many successful franchise operators," Dickey's said in a statement. "While we intend to cooperate with any review, we are not aware of anyone we have ever worked with, done business with, or even spoken to that is involved in this petition [to the FTC]."

7-Eleven

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pn5gA_0cEwqoVX00
Love Solutions/Shutterstock

One of the world's largest franchise businesses has recently been accused of mandating its operators keep stores open 24 hours a day, even during a labor shortage crisis. But this is hardly the first strain on the relationship between the mega-company and its franchisees.

The chain, which sells everything from pizza to gas, has been taking an increasingly bigger cut from the bottom line of its operators in the last two decades. In 2018, it came out with a new contract which made profits for franchisees even more difficult: the company was requiring a new $50,000 franchise renewal fee, mandated the stores be open on Christmas, and forced the operators to use suppliers that couldn't guarantee the best prices for items sold in stores, according to a report by The New York Times.

For more, check out the 108 Most Popular Sodas Ranked By How Toxic They Are.

Comments / 38

Lori Arvio
8d ago

if it's because of racial discminsting they do not do that !!! they hire blacks gays Hispanics japanese giants bigfoot they hire them !!!! what does it take to prove this?!!! I worked there for 25 years I know !

Reply(5)
15
Kimmie Sallows
8d ago

Did any of you who commented about racial discrimination even READ the article??

Reply(8)
25
Theresa Niscior
8d ago

about time!! now open up those non- broken ice cream machines. McDonald's is a franchise I'd pass on. to many stipulations 😡

Reply
4
Related
Westword

Reader: When McDonald's Pays More, Why Work at a Dispensary?

Croptober is coming right up, and like so many other industries in Colorado, the marijuana field is in need of help. A lot of help. This year's harvest season coincides with a national labor shortage for hourly workers, and temporary pot-trimming gigs might not be attractive enough as restaurant and retail owners increase their wages, according to Viridian Staffing CEO Kara Bradford. She's operated cannabis staffing services since 2013, and says that she's never before seen a job market like this one in the pot industry.
ECONOMY
Business Insider

Expert Ratings For McDonald's

Analysts have provided the following ratings for McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, McDonald's has an average price target of $267.3 with a high of $270.00 and a low of $260.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Reuters

Facebook’s backup argument to toss FTC case is public policy pickle

(Reuters) - A back-door argument in Facebook Inc’s new motion to dismiss an amended antitrust complaint by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission presents a real policy conundrum. Do we want federal agencies to be led by experts who have developed and expressed strong views about companies they oversee? Or are agencies ultimately undermined when their leaders’ decisions are open to accusations of partiality?
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Miller
Daily Item

Franchisees petition the FTC to investigate 7-Eleven and other companies

A national coalition of franchisees and legal advocates are petitioning the Federal Trade Commission to investigate 7-Eleven, The UPS Store, Subway, Supercuts and other companies’ franchising practices. At the helm of the push for an investigation is an association of 7-Eleven’s own franchisees. The National Coalition of Associations of 7-Eleven...
ECONOMY
Mashed

What To Know About McDonald's Ice Cream Machines, According To A Pro - Exclusive Interview

Out-of-service ice cream machines at McDonald's are plaguing customers and restaurant owners alike. As a result, McDonald's ice cream machines have been making a lot of news lately. The machines are down so often that a Twitter user created the site McBroken where they "reverse engineered McDonald's internal api" to find out how many machines are broken across the U.S. and Canada at a given time. As of writing, 12.38% are currently down. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is looking into why its machines are broken so often, according to NBC4i.
RESTAURANTS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Advocates push the FTC to investigate franchises

Arguing that franchisees are often forced into “shockingly one-sided franchise agreements,” a trio of franchisee advocates has formally asked the U.S. Federal Trade Commission to investigate franchising. The formal request comes from Subway operator and franchisee advocate Keith Miller and the National Coalition of Associates of 7-Eleven Franchisees, a group...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subway#Franchise Agreement#Store Hours#Mcdonald#Restaurant Business#7 Eleven Franchisees
beckershospitalreview.com

FTC asks Beaumont, Spectrum for more information on 22-hospital merger

The Federal Trade Commission has requested additional information from two Michigan health systems seeking approval to combine into a 22-hospital system with 64,000 team members. Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health and Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Spectrum signed a letter of intent in June and inked a formal agreement in September to merge...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MySanAntonio

Subway tuna lawsuit is dismissed, but ruling says nothing about Subway's tuna

The Great Subway Tuna Debate is dead. Or at least it would seem after a federal judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit that had originally claimed Subway's tuna sandwich was "made from anything but tuna." The plaintiffs in the case, Karen Dhanowa and Nilima Amin, residents of Alameda County in the Bay Area, had sued the world's largest sandwich chain alleging fraud, intentional misrepresentation, unjust enrichment and other claims under federal and California state laws. The judge's dismissal was not based on any findings about the content of the tuna sandwiches, but he ruled that the plaintiffs didn't meet a legal standard to sue.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FTC
FOXBusiness

Facebook urges court to throw out FTC’s antitrust suit — again

Facebook on Monday urged a federal court to throw out the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against the company — a sign the social media giant plans to play hardball during a pivotal week in Washington. The widely-expected court filing came weeks after the FTC filed an amended complaint...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediapost.com

FTC's Slaughter Blasts 'Fundamental Unfairness' Of 'Data Economy'

The Federal Trade Commission may consider restricting so-called “surveillance advertising” by requiring companies to limit the amount of data they collect about consumers, Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter suggested Friday. “A minimization framework would not outright ban surveillance advertising, but it would effectively disable it,” she said at a speech delivered...
ECONOMY
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
10K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy