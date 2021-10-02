Indiana Hoosiers vs Penn State Nittany Lions 10/2/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Indiana Hoosiers (2-2) and the 4th ranked Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0) will meet in a Big Ten Conference showdown at Beaver Stadium in University Park on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 7:30 PM ET. Indiana comes into this match-up after winning their recent contest versus Western Kentucky at 33-31 on Saturday. The Hoosiers are in 6th place in the Big Ten Conference East Division with a 0-1 conference and 2-2 overall standing after winning one game each at home and on the road. QB Michael Penix Jr. led the offense through the air with 373 passing yards against Western Kentucky on Saturday. Stephen Carr rushed for 109 yards with 2 TDs in leading the running game while Ty Fryfogle recorded 10 receptions for 98 yards in the win. Indiana posted a total of 507 yards while allowing 458 to Western Kentucky.