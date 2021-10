The Viskers of Spring Lake have been a consistent host family to Western Michigan Christian international students for the past six years. Pictured are, front row, from left: Prince Budu, Sarah Visker, Nate Visker, dog Oliver and SeoJin Yeo; and back row, from left: Emma Visker, Isaiah Visker, Raegan Visker and Kylie Tran. Courtesy photo

Nate Visker and his wife, Sarah, say they have never had a problem with allowing people into their Spring Lake home.

At one point, the Viskers had eight people living under their roof, and they admitted things got a little chaotic – especially because they have three children of their own.