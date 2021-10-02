CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Performing Arts

Anthony Rodia Added to Performing Arts Center Comedy Line-Up

bctv.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnthony Rodia has been added to the Santander Performing Arts Center comedy line up with a performance on December 3, 2021. Tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com. You know the crazy uncle you love but can’t be out in public with or the nutty aunt who will speak her mind to your friends and neighbors (whether they asked her to or not)? Well, they’re both present in the comedy of Anthony Rodia along with relatable, real, and razor sharp observations on marriage, parenthood, road rage, and everything else worthy of a social media rant.

www.bctv.org

Comments / 0

Related
FOX2now.com

Arts and Entertainment: Dominique headlining comedy show at Kranzberg Art Theater this weekend

ST. LOUIS– It’s Friday and we’re all ready for some laughs!!! A huge comedy show is coming to the Kranzberg Arts Theatre this weekend. Comedienne Dominique is the opener, you’ve seen her on the Tom Joyner Show, Chappelle Show, and Black Jesus. She arrives in town tomorrow but got to meet the two funny men who will open for her! Host and Comedian, Marvin Davis and the featured Comedian Deandre Whitner! Tickets to the show are available on Metrotix.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Turnto10.com

Bob Dylan to perform at Providence Performing Arts Center

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A music legend is set to perform at the Providence Performing Art Center this fall. Folk singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will take the stage in the Ocean State Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. It’s part of his “Rough and Rowdy Ways” Tour. Released in June 2020, "Rough...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WFMZ-TV Online

Reading to be stop on Anthony Rodia's 'Road Rage Tour'

READING, Pa. — Comedian Anthony Rodia's GPS will route him to Reading later this year. The Santander Performing Arts Center announced Tuesday that it will be a stop on Rodia's "The Road Rage Tour" on Dec. 3. Rodia's real and relatable observations on a host of topics, including marriage, parenthood,...
READING, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
minnesotamonthly.com

DECADANCE: A Benefit for The Cowles Center for Dance & the Performing Arts

This year at The Cowles Center, we are eating our dessert first!. In honor of our 10th anniversary, please join us as we celebrate a decade of dance with the decadence of desserts, all while raising $75,000 to expand our Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility initiatives!. DECADANCE will feature desserts...
THEATER & DANCE
Oswego County Today

Salmon River Fine Arts Center 2021 Online Auction With Live Performances Happening Now Through Saturday

PULASKI, NY – The Salmon River Fine Arts Center is hosting their annual auction and fundraiser online once again this year and early bidding is happening now. The Arts Center moved this event online last year to avoid large gatherings during the pandemic. With COVID and its variants still being a concern they are once again hosting the auction through betterworld.org an organization designed to support and fund non-profits.
PULASKI, NY
williamsonhomepage.com

‘Matilda The Musical,’ a ‘joyous girl power romp,’ comes to county’s Performing Arts Center in October

The Williamson County Parks and Recreation department is partnering with Off the Square Theatre Company to host Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical at the Williamson County Performing Arts Center at Academy Park for several dates in October. Performances will take place Oct. 14-23 with Thursday and Friday shows beginning at...
THEATER & DANCE
Calhoun County Journal

The Wildflowers at Oxford Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 8, 2021 6:30 pm – 9:00 pm Event by The Wildflowers – A Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers Oxford Performing Arts Center Tickets: tinyurl.com/wildflowers100821 Public Event If you want to experience the best Tom Petty tribute ever, you will not want to miss The Wildflowers – America’s #1 Tribute to Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers at […]
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Duran
theorangecurtainrev.com

Clue A New Comedy @ La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts – Review

Clue is not just a board game. For years it has been adapted for theatre and film in various forms. One of the most popular is the 1985 film adaptation directed by Jonathan Lynn, which stars some of the most significant actors of the time: Christopher Lloyd, Tim Curry, etc. This version of Clue, adapted by Sandy Ruskin, is adapted from the 1985 film.
LA MIRADA, CA
Northern Virginia Daily

Arts Chorale returning to live performances

WINCHESTER — After COVID-19 kept them offstage for more than a year, members of The Arts Chorale of Winchester are ready to once again sing for the community. The choir, formed in 2001 and comprised of people who live in the Northern Shenandoah Valley and Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, is planning two fall concerts: “How Can I Keep from Singing” on Oct. 10 and “A Candlelight Christmas” on Dec. 4.
WINCHESTER, VA
ladowntownnews.com

Performing arts dances back to the stage

Planning for a performing arts season has become more complicated and challenging. Typically, by this time of year, not only have seasons been announced, but they are often well underway. In 2021, that’s not the case. Some organizations have unveiled their seasons, while others may be a bit gun-shy after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dcmetrotheaterarts.com

‘Bright Star’ shines at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts presents the Steve Martin and Edie Brickell Bluegrass musical Bright Star, an invigorating showpiece about hope and renewal, themes that are perfectly timed for the post-pandemic audience. With expert direction from Patrick A’Hearn, Bright Star truly earns its name!. The fully installed set, designed...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Good Day New York#Ticketmaster Com#Elizabeth Elisa
Brainerd Dispatch

Performing Arts - Sept. 29

Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center Cultural Arts Series presents Free Fallin’, a Minnesota band that celebrates the music of Tom Petty, with a concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 on the John Chalberg stage at Central Lakes College in Brainerd. This concert is part of the Central Lakes Community Performing Arts Center’s 2021-22 Cultural Arts Series.
BRAINERD, MN
thurstontalk.com

Washington Center for the Performing Arts Presents Black Box Jazz Kareem Kandi and Boogie From the Bayou This Month

Submitted by The Washington Center for the Performing Arts. The Washington Center for the Performing Arts continues the 21-22 Season with some music offerings in October. Kareem Kandi will be performing for the Black Box Jazz series. Kareem is a native of the Pacific Northwest receiving scholarships to both Olympic College in Bremerton and Cornish College of the arts in Seattle. He has toured the world and performed with some of the finest musicians in the industry including: Pete Christlieb, Patti Labelle, Mark Elf, Ali Jackson, D’vonne Lewis, Bill Watrous, The Seattle Symphony, Mordy Ferber, Julian Priester, The Paperboys, The Northwest Repertory Singers, Thomas Marriott, The Tacoma Symphony, Alex Duncan, Frazey Ford, DJ Hapa, The Polyrhythmics, Bill Ramsay, The Federal Way Symphony, The Staxx Brothers, Jay Thomas, The Sabella Consort, Greta Matassa, The Temptations, Hadley Caliman, The Four Tops, The Harry James Orchestra, Wayne Bergeron, and many others. The Washington Center is excited to have this versatile saxophonist as part of the Black Box Jazz Series. The Black Box Jazz Series offers intimate cabaret-style evenings featuring talented musicians from around the region. Jazz lovers will enjoy the diverse sounds and styles showcasing all original compositions. All ages are welcome!
WASHINGTON STATE
wordpressdotcom

A Bronx Tale The Musical set to run at Axelrod Performing Arts Center

If you love the movie, then you’re going to love the musical. Join the Axelrod Performing Arts Center for its upcoming production of A Bronx Tale The Musical running October 29 through November 14. October 4, 2021 (DEAL, N.J.) The Axelrod Performing Arts Center (APAC) will reopen its doors on...
DEAL, NJ
CBS Denver

‘Hamilton’ Tickets Go On Sale To Public Oct. 5 For Denver Center For The Performing Arts

DENVER (CBS4) – “Hamilton” tickets will go on sale to the public online only on Oct. 5 at 10 a.m. at hamilton.denvercenter.org. Those tickets will be for performances at the Denver Center For The Performing Arts Feb. 16 through March 27, 2022. (credit: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts) There is a maximum limit of 8 tickets per account. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $59 to $199 with a select number of premium seats available for $249 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details on the lottery will...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Youtube
yourvalley.net

Notre Dame Prep celebrates Performing Arts Center grand opening

Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega and philanthropist Dody Pitre of The Pitre Family Foundation were among the more than 100 attendees at the grand opening of the St. Catherine of Bologna Performing Arts Center. The event was held on Sept. 30 at the Notre Dame Prep campus in Scottsdale, according to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
theportlandsun.com

Cosplay is newest performance art

There are a growing number of people choosing cosplay as a hobby. It has caught the attention of a couple of young people in Portland who happen to be brother and sister. Lily Graves and her brother Tristan Graves enjoy wearing costumes that identify specific characters in movies, plays, novels, and other works of art.
PORTLAND, TN
WCBD Count on 2

Broadway’s ‘Hairspray’ coming to North Charleston Performing Arts Center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Catch Tony Award winning, hit Broadway musical ‘Hairspray’ in North Charleston this December. ‘Hairspray’ kicks off a North American tour this Fall and will be coming to the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Dec. 11 and 12. Get ready to see Andrew Levitt aka Nina West (from “RuPaul’s Drag Race”) as […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy