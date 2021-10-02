CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Next Door review – Daniel Brühl​’s ​tedious vanity projec​t​

By Simran Hans
The Guardian
 9 days ago
Daniel Brühl, left, and Peter Kurth in Next Door.

In Berlin, Daniel (Daniel Brühl) can’t go anywhere. The actor is gawked at on the street, accosted in bars, pestered for autographs. “Can we get a pic?” ask two fangirls who interrupt him as he’s preparing for an audition in a run-down pub. A man of the people, he obliges.

Brühl, the Spanish-German actor best known for his roles in Good Bye Lenin! and Inglourious Basterds, directs and stars in this satire, playing a tongue-in-cheek version of himself. It’s supposed to be a skewering of sensitive celebrity types, a kind of critique of privilege and private elevators. The barbs are delivered mostly by the protagonist’s East German next-door neighbour, Bruno (Peter Kurth), who sees the actor as a preening gentrifier and intends to teach him a lesson. The script is written by playwright and novelist Daniel Kehlmann and with most of the action confined to the claustrophobic Mother’s Milk bar, the film does unfold like a chamber play.

Though Brühl is an affable and witty screen presence, there’s no getting round the fact that the film is a vanity project. Increasingly tedious meta-references to his filmography begin to pile up. In real life, he appears in Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War and its Disney+ spinoff, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; here, he has a casting for a top-secret superhero movie. A monologue that sees Brühl turn on the waterworks in the final act feels expressly contrived to showcase his range and is out of step with the rest of the film’s self-deprecating tone.


