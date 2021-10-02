CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Untangling the Heartbreaking Timeline Leading Up to Gabby Petito's Death

By Natalie Finn
E! News
E! News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Gabby Petito Case: Everything We Know So Far. The apparent argument taking place on the side of the road was growing so heated, a passing driver called 911. And when Officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Scott Robbins of the Moab City Police Department pulled over a white Ford Transit Connect van in eastern Utah on Aug. 12, they found an out of breath Gabby Petito sitting in the passenger seat, tears streaming down her face.

www.eonline.com

Comments / 2

Related
Tyla

Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed

The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
KKTV

Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

DENVER (KKTV) - An arrest warrant was issued this week for Brian Laundrie. Laundrie was the boyfriend of Gabby Petito. Tragically, Petito’s body was found on Sunday at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents. Petito was on a cross-country road trip with Laundrie when she went missing. Her death has been classified as a homicide by a coroner.
DENVER, CO
Tyla

Gabby Petito: Sweatshirt Clue That Gave Away Gabby's Death

Gabby Petito's stepfather has described the devastating moment he knew his stepdaughter was dead. Tragically, Gabby's body was discovered last month after she went missing following a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned from their trip alone. Gabby's stepdad Jim Schmidt says as soon as police described...
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Gabby Petito update: FBI’s decision to hold victim’s remains, cause of death ‘very unusual,’ Dr. Baden says

NORTH PORT, Fla. – Two weeks since Gabby Petito was revealed to have been the victim of a homicide, famed forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News the FBI’s decision to withhold her remains from her family was "very unusual," as was the agency’s decision not to release the cause of her death when the manner was announced.
NORTH PORT, FL
OK! Magazine

Gabby Petito's Autopsy Most Likely Showed 'Visible Signs Of Trauma' From An 'Attack,' Says Forensic Scientist

Gabby Petito’s official autopsy results are still pending, but a forensic scientist weighed in on what details could be expected. Jennifer Shen, a retired San Diego Police Department Crime Laboratory Director, told The Sun what she believes the 22-year-old’s autopsy might reveal. “The death was referred to as a homicide very quickly after her body was found,” Shen explained. “This generally indicates the cause of death was pretty apparent to those that found her.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Fbi#Mental Health#Ford Transit Connect Van#Nbc News
KIFI Local News 8

New details of Brian Laundrie’s movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve

The investigation into the disappearance of Brian Laundrie, whose fiancée Gabby Petito was found dead in Wyoming last month, has uncovered new details about his earlier movements as well as traces of human activity at the nature reserve that's been the focus of a massive search. The post New details of Brian Laundrie’s movements emerge as officials find recent campsite in Florida reserve appeared first on Local News 8.
FLORIDA STATE
Oxygen

Joseph Petito Says Daughter Gabby's Death Is Influencing Other Cases And 'Saving Lives'

The father of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito has taken to social media to share something of a silver lining behind his daughter’s tragic murder. Petito’s remains were found on Sept. 19, 2021, in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming, as previously reported. While no cause of death has been released, the FBI announced her manner of death as homicide. The discovery followed a high-profile search for the 22-year-old travel blogger, who disappeared in August while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KPEL 96.5

Search for Gabby Petito Leads to Grim Discovery of Another Body

As a child, I was taught that it truly is an "ill wind that blows no good". Such is the case with the tragic tale of Gabby Petito. The search for Petito and subsequently the search for her killer has captured the nation's attention for about the past month. However, that search for closure for Gabby's family and friends have led to closure for another family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS
KHON2

Gabby Petito case: Timeline of road trip with boyfriend, tragic end

MOAB CITY, Utah (NewsNation Now) — Blogger Gabby Petito, who vanished while on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend in a converted camper van, is now at the center of a nationwide investigation. Investigators say Petito, 22, was last in contact with her family in late August when the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
E! News

E! News

115K+
Followers
33K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy