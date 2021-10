Who's up for a space age love song? Starset have dropped the third new transmission from their forthcoming HORIZONS album, the melodic yet anthemic new song "Earthrise." Stepping away from the visual narrative of their previous two videos for the album, Starset instead put the focus on earthly views from outer space, glimpsing the beauty of the terrain from a distance. It serves the song in that Dustin Bates is sharing his longing and fascination with a captivating beauty, singing at one point, "I still fall for you like suns do for skies / Cerulean pouring in from your eyes / Just a hollow moon that you colorize / So powerful I feel so small but so alive / Like watching the earthrise."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO