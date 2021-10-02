Off The Menu: ‘Tip the Kitchen’ boosts earnings, morale of cooks and dishwashers

The pandemic birthed a lot of home chefs, who discovered a deep and profound love for cooking! Surprisingly, I was one of them. Before the pandemic took place, cooking was a chore I completely avoided. But now, I honestly find it quite therapeutic! The pandemic, and all the free time that came along with it, somehow awakened my inner chef, and I do love making use of kitchen appliances in my cooking process. I feel they really cut down on my prep time, simplify complicated and tedious procedures, and make the mundane little cooking tasks a whole lot bearable. But quite honestly, I’m bored of the usual and traditional appliances that are lined up in my kitchen cabinet. So, how about kitchen accessories that promise to be totally fun and quirky, that not only look super cool but are also interesting to use? In my hunt for appliances that will liven up my kitchen space and my cooking process, I came across a whole bunch of designs that I am now completely dying to buy! From an adorable penguin-shaped egg boiler and holder to a back-scratching Grizzly bear that will grate your veggies, herbs, and cheese – these fun yet functional appliances are the breath of fresh air your kitchen needs!

