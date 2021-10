Williamson County Animal Center presents Gorgeous Lula, who came to the center as a scared stray but she is learning that she can trust people. She still pulls but is getting better with walking on a leash and obeying commands; she already knows “sit” and is working on “wait”. Lula is doing well with other dogs in the playgroup but cannot live in a home with children because she is a resource guarder. Come see Lula and all her furry friends at WCAC who are ready to find their forever homes!

5 DAYS AGO