The ‘Venom 2’ Post-Credits Scene Will Change Marvel Movies Forever
The following post contains major SPOILERS for the end of Venom: Let There Be Carnage. I am of the opinion that Venom: Let There Be Carnage is a not a very good movie. Others may disagree about that, and they are well within their rights to do so. There is one aspect of the film, though, that will surely unite every audience that sees it, whether they love, hate, or are indifferent to it. And that is its post-credits scene, which has the chance to shake up not just the Venom franchise but the future of all Marvel Cinematic Universe movies.103gbfrocks.com
