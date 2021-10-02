The ‘Venom 2’ Post-Credits Scene Will Change Marvel Movies Forever

Venom: Let There Be Carnage director Andy Serkis has addressed that massive post-credits scene surprise. The filmmaker appeared on Deadline's Hero Nation podcast to talk about the spider-sized elephant in the room. Many fans of the Venom franchise want to know when the hero will get to square off with Spidey at some point. There are some surprises in the latest film that crawl ever closer to that long-awaited development. Serkis sees this happening down the line too. Tom Hardy has joked about it numerous times, including with our Brandon Davis. But, the developments of this film will only make the fans that want to see that epic showdown even more insatiable. The director is preaching patience and that might be the best course of action. Venom will fit into the larger MCU when they're ready for it and not a moment sooner.

