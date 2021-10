Wayne Simmonds signed a new two year deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs in June worth $900,000 AAV per year, but is his spot on Toronto’s roster in jeopardy?. I like Wayne Simmonds and was glad to see a local guy coming home to play on the Toronto Maple Leafs on a team-friendly deal. He was a great player, but last season was a disappointing one for the “Wayne Train.” It was tough that he went down with an injury and never seemed to bounce back.

NHL ・ 6 DAYS AGO