Franklin, TN

Wine and Spirits Store Saint Goose Opens in Franklin

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 9 days ago
Saint Goose, a new wine and spirits store, opened in downtown Franklin at 134 Second Avenue North in the former Onyx and Alabaster location. They state on social media, “We believe wine and whiskey are important elements of celebrations. They are used to toast special occasions, enhance the taste of a meal, and take communion, but also just to share with your friends after work or partner after the kids go to bed.”

Williamson Source

Local Brentwood Restaurant to Appear on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. In a social media post, they shared, “We’re gonna be on #dinersdriveinsanddives October 15th! We’re SO excited to get to share this news with you!! None of this would be possible without our guests — we are so grateful to all of you for spending your lunches, dinners & celebrations with us. For introducing us to your family and friends. For making us smile and cheering us on.”
BRENTWOOD, TN
InsideHook

The Best Apps for Beer, Wine and Spirits Fans in 2021

I bought an iPhone in 2007 and scoured the App Store when it launched in 2008, looking for good apps for craft beer. I soon learned that as my tastes changed, apps that would help me find good prices on whiskey, mixology helpers and general educational apps on wines. To...
CELL PHONES
WSLS

Virginia ABC stores announce 33 new spirits now available

Virginia ABC announced Tuesday it’s now offering 33 new spirits. The new products include bourbon, rye, rum, gin, scotch, tequila, vodka and cordials. If you’re a fan of Virginia-made spirits, you’re also in luck as six of the 33 new offerings are produced right here in the Commonwealth!. Here’s a...
VIRGINIA STATE
thebeveragejournal.com

Retail Review: Paul’s Fine Wine & Spirits

Nayan and Niri Patel were food franchise owners when they decided to switch gears and invest in an entirely different business venture, purchasing Paul’s Fine Wine & Spirits in 2011. The husband-and-wife team was familiar with the area and its customer base already, since they owned Subway franchises in Cumberland and nearby Lincoln and Taunton. “We lived locally, so we knew the town; we felt comfortable, so it was a no-brainer doing business in town,” said Nayan Patel. “We knew the people, they knew us.”
RETAIL
Lima News

Lima specialty wine store to hold grand opening

LIMA — Purple Feet Wine Boutique is hosting a grand opening from noon until 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at its location in the Legacy Arts Building at 230 N. Main St., Lima. The store is a new retail wine shop offering an array of fine wines from Ohio and around the world.
LIMA, OH
Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

