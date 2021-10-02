Wine and Spirits Store Saint Goose Opens in Franklin
Saint Goose, a new wine and spirits store, opened in downtown Franklin at 134 Second Avenue North in the former Onyx and Alabaster location. They state on social media, “We believe wine and whiskey are important elements of celebrations. They are used to toast special occasions, enhance the taste of a meal, and take communion, but also just to share with your friends after work or partner after the kids go to bed.”williamsonsource.com
