Wine and Spirits Store Saint Goose Opens in Franklin

Soy Bistro, located in Brentwood’s Maryland Farms, will make an appearance on the Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives. In a social media post, they shared, “We’re gonna be on #dinersdriveinsanddives October 15th! We’re SO excited to get to share this news with you!! None of this would be possible without our guests — we are so grateful to all of you for spending your lunches, dinners & celebrations with us. For introducing us to your family and friends. For making us smile and cheering us on.”

BRENTWOOD, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO