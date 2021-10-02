Chelsea vs Southampton score predictions: Win before break
Chelsea prepares to host Southampton in the final Premier League match before the international break. The Blues come into the contest having dropped their last two contests in all competitions. Both the 1-0 losses to Manchester City and Juventus respectively have been soul crushing as Thomas Tuchel’s men have looked strangely uncomfortable going forward. The contest against Saints provides them with the perfect opportunity to bounce back in stylish fashion, although Ralph Hasenhuttl has given the London side fits in the past. It’s set to be an entertaining clash between two familiar managers and their high-tempo styles of play.theprideoflondon.com
