CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will hold talks with United States’ Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Oct 5, in which the two will aim to work on restoring confidence between the two countries, said a statement from Le Drian’s office. Diplomatic relations between the United...

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
wincountry.com

Tunisian prime minister names new government amid crisis

TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia named a new government on Monday, 11 weeks after President Kais Saied ousted the prime minister and suspended parliament to assume near total control in moves that his critics call a coup. Prime Minister Najla Bouden, appointed by Saied last month, said the government’s main priority would...
WORLD
AFP

Under-pressure Taliban to meet EU, US in diplomatic push

The Taliban will hold joint face-to-face talks with European and US envoys, the EU said on Monday, as the hardline Islamists pursue their diplomatic push for international support. The international community is facing a tough balancing act trying to get urgently-needed aid to Afghans without endorsing Taliban rule. 
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Emmanuel Macron
The Independent

French envoy to Australia: Deceitful sub deal raises risks

France’s ambassador to Australia says Australian officials lied to his face and raised the risk of confrontation in Asia by crafting a secret submarine deal with the United States and Britain that undermined trust in democratic alliances.France is determined to protect its interests in the Indo-Pacific region, and to put “muscle” into Europe’s geopolitical strategy toward an increasingly assertive China, Ambassador Jean-Pierre Thebault said Friday. He spoke in an interview with The Associated Press before heading back to his post in Canberra.“The way you treat your allies does resonate in the region,” Thebault said in a gilded chamber inside...
INDIA
wincountry.com

French EU presidency to push for worldwide end to death penalty, says Macron

PARIS (Reuters) – France will launch a campaign for the worldwide abolition of the death penalty as part of its upcoming presidency of the European Union, President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday. A conference will be held in Paris gathering civil society groups from countries where the death penalty is...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#With U#The United States#French#Reuters#State#British
wincountry.com

Verification of sanctions relief a top issue in nuclear talks -Iran

DUBAI (Reuters) – A main concern of Iran in any talks to rescue the 2015 nuclear deal would be around ways to verify the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Saturday. The talks, which aim to bring Washington and Tehran back into compliance with the...
MIDDLE EAST
albuquerquenews.net

United States to seek new trade talks with Beijing

WASHINGTON D.C.: While promising a new approach to economic relations with China, Trade Representative Katherine Tai stressed that the U.S. will take "all steps necessary" to protect its interests. Tai, who was appointed by President Joe Biden in April, added that she will seek new talks with Beijing, claiming China...
FOREIGN POLICY
kdal610.com

Blinken, new Japanese foreign minister share concerns on North Korea -U.S. State Dept

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Japan’s new foreign minister Toshimitsu Motegi to reaffirm the U.S.-Japanese alliance, the State Department said on Thursday. The two also shared their concerns about North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs in Wednesday’s call, it said. They “reaffirmed their...
FOREIGN POLICY
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu yesterday to congratulate him on his new tenure as Foreign Minister. During the call, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi reaffirmed that the U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Additionally, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister shared their concerns about the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed their continuing commitment to address the climate crisis in the lead up to and at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Reuters

Iran's foreign minister says nuclear talks to resume soon -Ifax

MOSCOW, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Talks on reviving Iran's nuclear deal will resume soon in Vienna, Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying on Wednesday at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow. Interfax news agency reported Amirabdollahian as saying Tehran had received "signals" that...
MIDDLE EAST
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Colombian Vice President and Minister of Foreign Affairs Marta Lucía Ramírez

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Colombian Vice President Marta Lucia Ramírez today in Paris. Secretary Blinken and Vice President Ramírez discussed the strong cooperation between the United States and Colombia on regional and global issues, including migration, defending democracy, sustainability, and economic security. Secretary Blinken and Vice President Ramírez discussed ongoing efforts to support the Venezuelan people as they work to restore democracy in their country. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to bringing the COVID-19 pandemic to an end and thanked Vice President Ramírez for Colombia’s support in addressing regional migration.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

U.S. team led by Blinken to hold security talks in Mexico on Friday

WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Mexico City on Friday to lead a delegation for high-level security talks between the neighboring countries, the White House said on Monday. Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Attorney General Merrick Garland, and other officials will...
U.S. POLITICS
The Guardian

‘Someone lied’: French foreign minister accuses Australia of submarine betrayal in latest broadside

France has accused Australia of lying shortly before Canberra cancelled a major submarine contract, with the French foreign minister declaring “someone lied”. With no sign of any imminent easing of tensions between the two countries, Jean-Yves Le Drian told a parliamentary hearing that Australia had never expressed doubts about the €56bn (A$90bn) submarine contract or the strategic Indo-Pacific pact before breaking the contract.
POLITICS
U.S. Department of State

Secretary Antony J. Blinken and Dominican Republic Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez Before Their Meeting

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, good morning, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to welcome Foreign Minister Alvarez here to the State Department and to Washington. We have had a chance to spend a fair bit of time together in various meetings and on the phone, but it’s especially good to have him here in person. And I think it’s evidence of the very strong partnership between the United States and the Dominican Republic. We have a diverse, vibrant economy. I think we’re going to talk about, I think, the potential for even more investment and trade.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy