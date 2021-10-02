French Foreign Minister Le Drian to hold talks with United States’ Blinken on Oct 5

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu yesterday to congratulate him on his new tenure as Foreign Minister. During the call, Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Motegi reaffirmed that the U.S.-Japan Alliance is the cornerstone of peace, security, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Additionally, the Secretary and the Foreign Minister shared their concerns about the DPRK’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs and reaffirmed their commitment to address and resolve these issues through U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea trilateral cooperation towards complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula. The Secretary and Foreign Minister also discussed their continuing commitment to address the climate crisis in the lead up to and at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

