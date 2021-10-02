Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida to host fall festival at Camp Honi Hanta

The Girl Scouts of Gulfcoast Florida is opening Camp Honi Hanta to the public for a fun, family-friendly fall themed festival on Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Current and non-Girl Scouts families are invited to celebrate fall and explore Bradenton’s 123-acre Camp Honi Hanta while participating in interactive activities and experiences such as a Slime Laboratory, Haunted Trail, and Corny Campfire Sing-Along. The event also features exhibits from Myakka Elephant Ranch-Elephant Spa and Conservation Center, Big Cat Habitat, Mote Marine, and many more.