Johnson City, TN

Walter Frank Albers, Jr.

Johnson City Press
 9 days ago

Walter Frank Albers, Jr. was born in Knoxville May 5, 1937, and grew up in Johnson City TN. He died August 20, 2021 in Phoenix, AZ from lung cancer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Grace Warner M.D., their daughter Ashleigh Morton Albers, his step-daughter, Elizabeth C. Dieterle and his "service pet" of 30 years: Merlin, an African Gray Parrot. Walter was an Eagle Scout and a many times recipient of the Fisher Body Craftmans' Guild awards for excellence in vehicular design. Education included Johnson City Training School, Culver Military Academy, Yale University B.A. Economics Cum Laude 1959 (Pierson College ), Harvard Business School, and post-graduate work in economic modelling at the University of Pennsylvania. His company, Albers Technologies Corporation researched alternative energy systems for air conditioning, desalination and alternative fuels for many years at ASU Research Park. Walter held 47 patents world-wide. Always passionate about the environment, Walter authored "Gently Fixing Global Warming" and wrote many similar pieces on his website fixingglobalwarming.net.

