Chad Ford, who spent 17 years covering the NBA for ESPN and now covers the league independently, recently ranked the best ten young teams in the NBA. The list is based on the young cores of each franchise, which Ford describes as players under 25. Using three different methods — opinions from NBA GMs/Scouts, analytics, and a Draft Tier system for NBA rookies — he came up with a multi-tiered ranking system to determine who has the best future, and the Hawks landed on the top spot.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO