On Tuesday, September 28, 2021, JoAnn Fitzgerald went to meet her eternal savior in Heaven. JoAnn was born on May, 25, 1937 to Gwendolyn Greenlee and Tamus Stevenson. JoAnn was a graduate of Langston High School and an active member of the Langston High School Womens' Basketball Team. She was married to Gentry Fitzgerald. JoAnn was employed by East Tennessee State University for 30 years until she retired in 2005. She was an active member of Bethel Christian Church where she served as a Trustee. She also cherished her special ministry where she worked along side the Washington County Sheriff's Department in developing a Prison Ministry to help beautify the church she loved so much. In her spare time, JoAnn loved to travel to the beach in the summers and she loved Sunday dinners with her family.