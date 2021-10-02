Taking stock: Columbus Clippers reflect on getting back to business after 2020 shutdown

The week 1 thrashing in Atlanta feels like 7 years ago, considering what has transpired since. After that win, the Eagles have now lost 3 straight and find themselves close to rock bottom. There is no shame in losing to two teams that look like contenders in the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, but there is shame, however, in blowing a winnable week 2 game against the 49ers due to penalties and poor decision-making from Nick Sirianni. The penalties have not been corrected, either. The Eagles are currently on pace to commit the most penalties in NFL history, even taking out the extra game. In the Chiefs game alone the Eagles had 3 touchdowns called back because of penalties, and they had one called back against the 49ers as well. So, 4 games into the season is a good time to take stock in the Eagles to see where they currently stand, specifically looking at Nick Sirianni, Jalen Hurts, and the defense as a whole.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO