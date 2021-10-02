Sharks don't swim in Lake Erie, but you can see them at Presque Isle
A mug on Barbara Chaffee’s desk in the Tom Ridge Environmental Center advertises the Great Lakes as “unsalted” and “shark free.”. It’s true there’s neither salt water nor sharks in Lake Erie. Still, Chaffee, president and CEO of the Tom Ridge Environmental Center Foundation, wanted to bring a National Geographic exhibit on sharks to the center that overlooks the freshwater lake and Presque Isle State Park.www.post-gazette.com
