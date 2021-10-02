CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Final thoughts, prediction as Clemson attempts to bounce back with BC in town

By Alexis Cubit
heraldsun.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson’s trials for the season went from an uncharacteristically sluggish offense to also include losing key players on both sides of the ball. Defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, as well as running back Will Shipley, will be out against an undefeated and experienced Boston College squad on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium (7:30 p.m., ACC Network). Bresee is out for the season after tearing his left ACL against N.C. State, while Davis will be out for six or seven more weeks. He’s recovering from surgery on a bicep tear sustained against Georgia Tech.

www.heraldsun.com

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Patriots star running back Kevin Faulk’s daughter dead at the age of 19

Kevin Faulk is currently the running backs coach at LSU, but the former legendary running back is mourning the death of his baby girl this morning. According to multiple reports, his 19 year old daughter Kevin and a student at LSU tragically passed away this week. LSU made a statement...
NFL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum picks Alabama's next 'dangerous' opponent

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide have passed every test thrown their way in 2021, beating Miami in Week 1 and squeaking past Georgia in Week 3. But ESPN and SEC Network analyst Paul Finebaum cautioned Crimson Tide fans to not underestimate one high-powered team in Alabama’s path: the Ole Miss Rebels.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has message for media about Alabama

Alabama had to sweat out a win against Florida last week, which is something the Crimson Tide have not been all that accustomed to in the Nick Saban era. A lot of people felt the Gators exposed some of Alabama’s weaknesses, but Lane Kiffin wishes the media would stop talking about that.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
saturdaydownsouth.com

Nick Saban's police escort pancakes female Texas A&M fan after game

Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide lost in dramatic fashion 41-38 Saturday night to the unranked Texas A&M Aggies. Naturally, when there are huge home upsets, fans usually rush the field. Yes, Texas A&M will get fined for rushing the field after beating the Crimson Tide, but Aggies athletic director Ross...
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Look: Photos Of Urban Meyer’s Jacksonville House Going Viral

In April, it was reported that Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer purchased a home in the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club. On Saturday, the NFL world finally had a chance to see what his new estate looks like. Jeannie Blaylock, an anchor for First Coast News, posted...
NFL
The Spun

Auburn QB Bo Nix Has Blunt Message For Refs After Loss To Georgia

Bo Nix blasted the refs on Saturday night after Auburn’s loss to No. 2 Georgia. The Tigers, trailing 17-3, had a chance to make it a one-score game late in the first half. On fourth and goal, Nix threw a ball to one his receivers in the end-zone which fell incomplete. Auburn walked away without scoring a single point on the drive.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Davis Allen
Person
Tyler Davis
Person
Dabo Swinney
KCRG.com

Former Hawkeye quarterback passes away

EVERGREEN, Colo. (KCRG) - A former quarterback for the University of Iowa passed away this week. Tom Poholsky was found dead in a Dallas hotel on Wednesday while on vacation. He was the starting quarterback for the Hawkeyes in 1988 and 1989. Most recently he was the Assistant Head Coach at Evergreen High School in Colorado.
HAWKEYE, IA
The Spun

Maryland Coach’s Comment About Ohio State WRs Is Going Viral

Maryland’s defense had no answer for Ohio State’s offense this Saturday, as the Terrapins gave up 598 yards of total offense to the Buckeyes. One of the main issues for Maryland this weekend was its secondary’s inability to keep up with Ohio State’s star-studded receiving corps. Chris Olave, Jaxson Smith-Njigba and Garrett Wilson all had stellar performances this afternoon.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clemson#American Football#Acc Network#Acl#N C State#Tigers#Bresee Davis#Foster
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer’s Wife’s Announcement

We’ve heard a lot from Urban Meyer regarding the video that went viral last weekend. The Jacksonville Jaguars head coach was spotted in a bar getting danced on by a young woman who is not his wife. Meyer has since apologized multiple times, admitting what he did was stupid. We...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tim Tebow chimes in on officiating during Georgia-Auburn game

Tim Tebow is not known as someone who weighs in on officiating left and right. But he felt compelled to tweet about the final play of the first half for the Auburn offense. The fourth down pass from the Georgia 3-yard line fell incomplete as Bo Nix tried to connect with Luke Deal in the back of the end zone, but it was broken up and fell incomplete. Auburn fans agreed with Tebow, who tweeted that the officials must call pass interference on both teams. Auburn faithful were also upset about a targeting call, and ejection, on defensive back Smoke Monday earlier in the half.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Derek Carr News

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders look like contenders this season. Las Vegas is 3-1 on the season heading into Sunday afternoon’s game against the Chicago Bears. Carr has been playing at a really high level. Carr, 30, is playing in the second-to-last year of his contract. He has...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy