Maggie Gyllenhaal Gushes about Directing Husband Peter Sarsgaard in Her First Film

Maggie Gyllenhaal gushed about her experience while directing her husband, Peter Sarsgaard, at a New York screening of her film and directorial debut, "The Lost Daughter."

Gyllenhall made her directorial debut with the film "The Lost Daughter." "The Dark Knight" actress wrote, directed, and produced the film which stars her husband and "The Father" actress Olivia Colman.

On Wednesday, Gyllenhaal described her experience directing her husband of 12 years. She gushed that he is an incredible actor as well as just an incredible man.

Furthermore, their working relationship was a surprise to Gyllenhaal. She went on to explain to a People correspondent that she could rely on Sarsgaard during the filming. The 43-year-old explained:

"I mean, I could totally rely on him. He was just beyond my wildest imagination. It really surprised me."

In addition, Gyllenhaal revealed that if there were any challenges on set, Sarsgaard was not a part of it and was very supportive. Fortunately, there is mutual appreciation from both sides.

Sarsgaard revealed he felt emotional for his wife's directorial debut while talking to People at the film's screening. He echoed similar sentiments but admitted that Gyllenhaal had a characteristic that was not common for other directors.

"The Lie" actor explained that Gyllenhaal made him feel listened to onset, which was a skill other directors did not have, and one that Sarsgaard appreciated while they were filming.

He shared he has worked with other directors who did not understand him. However, Gyllenhaal was different as she did not tell him what to do. Sarsgaard said of his wife's directing style:

"She didn't tell me what to do. She just appreciated what I did."

The 50-year-old admitted his wife demanded more from him during filming, and he wanted to do his best for her. Fans will have to wait to see his "best" as "The Lost Daughter" is scheduled for release on Netflix in December.

Besides her supporting and complimentary husband being at the screening, Gyllenhaal's brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, and his girlfriend, Jenna Cadieu, also showed their support for her and attended the event.

The Gyllenhaal siblings' definitely got the memo and even matched in velvet garments. Their partners kept their looks classic, with Sarsgaard wearing a navy suit and Cadieu wearing an elegant cream-colored long-sleeve gown.

Although Sarsgaard was complimentary of Gyllenhaal's directing skills, earlier this year, "The Kindergarten Teacher" actress admitted to Vanity fair that she had doubts whether she could direct a film.