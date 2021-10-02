Chisebe to oversee OWU’s DEI initiatives

Rowan’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Division (DEI) highlights how hard work can pay off in a short amount of time. Despite being launched two years ago, the division has already received the distinguished Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) award from INSIGHT Into Diversity. The award aims to recognize colleges and universities that demonstrate commitments to diversity and inclusion. Rowan joins the list of recipients that also includes Clemson University, Northwestern University, and Columbia University.

COLLEGES ・ 12 DAYS AGO