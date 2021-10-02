Chisebe to oversee OWU’s DEI initiatives
Ohio Wesleyan University is appointing Dawn Chisebe as its chief diversity officer, a role she has held on an interim basis since August 2020. Chisebe will report directly to President Rock Jones, Ph.D., and will continue her work to lead, build, and strengthen Ohio Wesleyan’s diversity, equity, and inclusion strategies and initiatives. She also will continue to teach classes as a member of the Department of Africana, Gender, and Identity Studies.www.delgazette.com
