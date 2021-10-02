Nearly half of Pa. school principals surveyed said they’ve been threatened over mask order
School administrators have faced hostility from some parents and residents after Pennsylvania’s mask order for schools took effect last month. This week, the Pennsylvania Principals Association released a survey indicating the intense backlash they are encountering from parents who oppose the statewide mask order. The survey found 44% of the principals who responded said they were threatened “by a parent, student, or community member as a result of the mask mandate.” The survey included responses from 449 members.www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2