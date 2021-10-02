Nearly half of Pa. school principals surveyed said they’ve been threatened over mask order

All Pennsylvanians should have the ability to live, work and thrive in our Commonwealth. We all want our children and grandchildren to be safe and healthy. Instead of working on legislation that would ensure that health and safety, many of our full-time legislators are spending their time and our tax dollars legislating to rescind mask mandates, obtain our social security and driver’s license numbers, continuing the “Big Lie” and passing a voter suppression package.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO