Nearly half of Pa. school principals surveyed said they’ve been threatened over mask order

By Ron Southwick
 9 days ago
School administrators have faced hostility from some parents and residents after Pennsylvania’s mask order for schools took effect last month. This week, the Pennsylvania Principals Association released a survey indicating the intense backlash they are encountering from parents who oppose the statewide mask order. The survey found 44% of the principals who responded said they were threatened “by a parent, student, or community member as a result of the mask mandate.” The survey included responses from 449 members.

