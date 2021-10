James Bond movies are so formulaic you can usually mouth along to the script, so it’s nice to know that after six decades, they can still throw in a few shockers. Barbara Broccoli and her brother Michael G Wilson have been dedicated stewards of their father Albert “Cubby” Broccoli’s 007 series since they took the reins in 1995. The producers have made solid creative choices and earlier this year smartly kept Bond on the big screen where he belongs. With the 25th film, “No Time To Die,” they shake up the franchise, shirking most of the conventions we’ve come to expect.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO