CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Suffer from migraines? New medicine just approved by the FDA can help prevent them

By Karina Mazhukhina
Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A new migraine drug is about to hit the market — and it can reduce monthly headache days by 50% to 100%, researchers say. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Qulipta, a “once-daily” oral medicine for ”preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults,” AbbVie Inc said in a news release.

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 1

Related
painnewsnetwork.org

FDA Approves Another Expensive Migraine Drug

The highly competitive and lucrative market for migraine drugs will grow more crowded this month when AbbVie introduces Qulipta (atogepant), an oral CGRP medication developed for the prevention of episodic migraines. The Food and Drug Administration approved Qulipta after seeing the results of a Phase 3 clinical trial that found...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Oral CGRP Receptor Antagonist Atogepant for Preventive Migraine Treatment

Significant reductions in mean monthly migraine days compared with placebo were seen as early as weeks 1 through 4 in the clinical trial program for atogepant. The FDA has approved atogepant (Qulipta; AbbVie) for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine in adults, marking it the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist specifically developed for the preventive treatment of migraine, according to an AbbVie press release.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedCity News

AbbVie drug approval sets up competition with Biohaven in migraine prevention

The first wave of a new class of migraine prevention drugs brought patients a way to reduce the frequency of their debilitating headaches, albeit with an injection. An AbbVie drug in more convenient pill form is now FDA approved, the second oral therapy that the FDA has authorized for migraine prevention this year.
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
Benzinga

FDA Gives Nod To First Oral CGRP Receptor To Prevent Migraine From AbbVie

The FDA has approved AbbVie Inc's (NYSE: ABBV) Qulipta (atogepant) to prevent episodic migraines in adults. Qulipta is the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist specifically developed for the preventive treatment of migraine. Qulipta will be available from early October in three strengths – 10 mg,...
HEALTH
WNCY

New Drug Could Help Prevent Hospitalization, Death From COVID-19

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Drugmaker Merck says they’re going to ask health officials in the US and around the world to authorize the use of their new drug to treat COVID-19. It’s called molnupiravir, and Merck says early results showed patients who received the drug within five days of COVID-19 symptoms had about half the rate of hospitalization and death as patients who received a dummy pill.
MADISON, WI
ophthalmologytimes.com

FDA approves Dextenza for ocular itching from allergic conjunctivitis

The FDA approved Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) that further extends Dextenza’s (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg indications, the company announced Monday. The FDA approved Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) that further extends Dextenza’s (dexamethasone ophthalmic insert) 0.4 mg indications, the company announced Monday.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbvie Inc#New Medicine#Migraines
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
The Independent

FDA panel rejects plan for wide access to Covid vaccine booster shots, but approves them for older Americans

An advisory panel to the US Food and Drug Administration has rejected a Biden administration proposal to offer booster Pfizer Covid shots to most Americans, but approved their use for elderly or at-risk patients.In a vote of 16 to two on Friday, the panel of outside experts decided against the plan for widespread boosters, citing insufficient data on the safety or necessity of the third shots. However, in a second vote, the experts voted unanimously in favor of administering the boosters to Americans aged 65 or over, and to those at high risk of severe disease.The FDA itself has...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

Johnson & Johnson requests approval for COVID vaccine booster from FDA

Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday announced it has officially requested the Food and Drug Administration’s approval for a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine. “We’re describing the data to them,” Dr. Mathai Mammen, head of global research and development for J&J’s vaccine arm, Janssen, told CNN. “The process is not...
INDUSTRY
arcamax.com

The best medicine for COVID-19 is prevention

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care professionals have worked hard to develop treatments for patients, and they have learned to manage the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19. From protective measures to monoclonal antibody therapy and other treatments, Dr. Raymund Razonable, a Mayo Clinic infectious diseases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
optometrytimes.com

FDA approves new indication for Ocular Therapeutix’s Dextenza

The therapy is now approved for the treatment of ocular itching caused by allergic conjunctivitis. The FDA has approved the use of Ocular Therapeutix’s physician-administered intracanalicular insert Dextenza (dexamethasone 0.4 mg) for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis. Dextenza’s history. Dextenza was originally approved to treat ocular pain and inflammation following...
HEALTH
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy