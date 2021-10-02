CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breathe fresher air with this NASA-inspired germ and odor eliminator

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you come home from a long day at the office and the first thing you’re greeted with when you walk in the front door is the smell of last night’s dinner, you might be tempted to grab a can of air freshener and spray the offending odor away. The...

theintelligencer.com

Say smell ya later to car odors with these Yankee Candle air fresheners

A stinky car can be just as much a part of the automobile owning experience as singing along to the radio or losing an entire order of fries in the forbidden zone between your seat and the door. While there isn’t much that can be done about those fries (they’re gone, man) this 3-pack of Yankee Candle air fresheners will definitely help with that Car Stink.™
ELECTRONICS
12tomatoes.com

Whitest Paint On Earth Could Help Eliminate The Need For Air Conditioning

Have you ever noticed that sometimes – particularly in summertime – it’s actually harder to be inside a building than outside? I remember one office building that I worked in, the sun would always hit right in the hottest part of the afternoon, and my cubicle would quickly start to heat up, despite the walls being stark white.
ELECTRONICS
Homer News

AirJoi Reviews – Natural Air Purifying Charcoal Bags to Absorb Odors?

Are you hoping to replace chemical-induced air fresheners with something that is more natural and safer? Struggling to decide on the best alternative for maximum results? Odors can become a nuisance, as it initially distracts consumers from their usual tasks, and can go as far as inducing feelings of nausea. Air fresheners are usually a go-to, but due to their temporary nature, individuals will be left spraying from time to time, only to feel disgusted by the mixing of gentle and harsh odors. So, what now? Our editorial team was equally curious to see what solutions the market houses, and in turn, landed on something we believe may be effective despite being unconventional. The purpose of this review is to introduce, “AirJoi.”
FDA
amazinginteriordesign.com

How To Eliminate Bad Odors In The Kitchen

Few things are as difficult to deal with as bad odors in the home. Not only are they gross for you, but anyone who comes to visit will surely notice the awful stench. While there are many causes of bad smells in a home, the biggest culprit is often the kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This UV Sanitizer Kills 99% of Germs on Your Phone, Earbuds and Wallet

According to a study conducted by the NIH (National Institutes of Health),  the average smartphone has 17,032 germs on its surface, some of which could carry disease. Combine that with research from RescueTime (a company whose productivity software tracks your tech usage) that says most people pick up their phone 58 times per day, and well, you’re exposing yourself to a lot of bacteria each time you check social media or send that text. One of the easiest ways to clean your phone (and other commonly used devices) is by exposing them to UV (Ultra Violet) light. Columbia University’s Center For...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

These Bleach Alternatives Whiten Clothes Without Harsh Chemicals or Overpowering Odors

Like gasoline-powered cars, harsh, chemical-filled cleaning products are slowly being replaced by forward-thinking, eco-friendly solutions. In the same way that electric cars are a greener answer, these cleaning products are often made with natural, eco-friendly ingredients which are less damaging to the environment and have a lower risk of skin irritation. Bleach has been a go-to cleaning product for hundreds of years, but its toxins, pollutants and the potential side effects of using it, are now good motivation to avoid it. Given this, cleaning brands are shooting for a greener future and safer products, meaning the prevalence of bleach alternatives...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Next Web

Valve’s Steam Deck teardown is a breath of fresh air for the right to repair

It is an unfortunate truth that most modern gadgets — and the companies that make them — are hostile to consumer repairs. Not only are gadgets designed in a way that practically forces people to buy a replacement for even simple repairs, but companies often actively make changes to inhibit repair by consumers and third-party repair services.
VIDEO GAMES
WANE-TV

NASA telescope inspires Space Day at Science Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is celebrating the launch of a new NASA telescope with Space Day. Space Day is an official NASA event for the James Webb Space Telescope. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Science Central, visitors have an opportunity to learn about the telescope’s capabilities and how NASA plans to utilize it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
BGR.com

Beko refrigerator review: Can Beko’s tech keep food fresh for 30 days?

Beko probably isn’t one of the first brands that come to mind when you’re shopping for a new refrigerator. Companies like GE, Maytag, Whirlpool, LG, and Samsung are much better known here in the US. But Beko is a huge European company that is working to change that. The company’s appliances are now sold at stores all across the country. That includes nationwide appliance retailers like PC Richard & Son, as well as regional retailers and smaller local shops. Looking specifically at fridges, Beko’s offerings set themselves apart in a number of key ways. In this Beko refrigerator review, we’ll...
ELECTRONICS
Outsider.com

500 Million Year Old Sea Creature Straight Out of Outer Space Discovered in Canada

You’ve heard of and seen fossils before but none like this. Scientists recently discovered an all-new fossil in the Canadian Rockies and we are hardcore nerding out. The strange alien-like creature possesses more head than body and appears straight out of an extraterrestrial environment. Scientifically deemed as the Titanokorys gainesi, the creature roamed the seas about half-a-billion years ago.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Something Enormous Just Slammed Into Jupiter

Some planets take a lot of hits for us. Jupiter, the largest gas giant in the solar system, was just slammed by an asteroid, according to an initial tweet from ESA Operations. As the strongest gravitational force next to the sun, this isn't that uncommon. But it serves to remind us that, while the Earth isn't moving in a shooting gallery of apocalyptic asteroids, asteroid detection technology must continue to expand, lest one day we awake to learn it's the last any of us will ever live before an extinction-level impact.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Video: Are we standing on a quadrillion tons of diamonds?

There might be a quadrillion tons of diamonds 100 miles below Earth's surface. But the farthest we've traveled is 7 miles down, so how could we know that?. Get weekly and/or daily updates delivered to your inbox. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details to third parties.
SCIENCE
texasbreaking.com

Pool of Water Turns Blood Red Near Dead Sea. Could It Be The End?

Researchers in Jordan are puzzled after a pool of water near the Dead Sea turned blood red just recently. Witnesses are not sure about how it happened as the pool is usually clear blue. Could it be the end?. This is the second such instance in two years of a...
WORLD
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Discover When Earth’s Oxygen Will Run Out – Should We Worry?

They say you can’t live without love, but oxygen could be even more important. Even the chemical element generated by plants that we all need every second will run out someday, leaving the planet inhabitable. Once again, we have to realize that nothing lasts forever. TweakTown.com now speaks about a...
SCIENCE
New York Post

NASA: ‘At least 5 fireballs’ reported over US

There were reports of at least five fireballs over the US last week. In a Facebook post, NASA Meteor Watch wrote Saturday that there had been “many reports” of the fireballs hurtling through the sky on Friday night. The largest amount of eyewitness accounts totaled over 80 associated with an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

