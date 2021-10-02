CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investigation finds CBP inappropriately targeted some US citizens at border

By KRISTINA DAVIS
Miami Herald
 9 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A federal investigation found that border officials in San Diego in 2018 likely violated agency policies by placing alerts on certain U.S. citizens linked to a caravan of Central American asylum seekers — subjecting them to unnecessary inspections, causing at least one person to be denied entry into Mexico and compromising sensitive personal information by sharing it with the Mexican government.

