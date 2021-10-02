'How do you sell this job?': Police recruitment declines across Pittsburgh and Allegheny, while some departments flourish

Martin Luther King Jr. had just been assassinated in April 1968 when Penn Hills Police Chief Howard Burton was hired as a police officer for the Penn Hills Police Department. It was 1969 when the new officer joined the force — a year into a series of riots and protests that erupted in Pittsburgh following King’s death. Pittsburgh was one of hundreds of cities in America that experienced fires and casualties that resulted from the outcry. Hundreds of businesses in the Hill District, Homewood and on the North Side were vandalized.