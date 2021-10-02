CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

The Labour Party Is Britain’s Lost Opposition

By Sam Knight
The New Yorker
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain’s Labour Party has been out of power for eleven years. The Party’s most recent Prime Minister was Gordon Brown, a complex, often frustrated figure, who coped admirably with the 2008 financial crisis but lost a general election, in 2010, to a coalition of the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats. Since then, under three successive Conservative leaders, the British population has undergone a self-defeating program of austerity, the tedium and discord of Brexit, and the unnecessary loss of thousands of lives during the government’s incompetent handling of the pandemic. Even before COVID-19, life expectancy had flatlined in the United Kingdom for the first time in a hundred years. This fall, as the brief British summer flickered and flared out, daily life has become increasingly dysfunctional. Grocery stores have been hit with supply-chain problems, caused by a combination of the pandemic and a Brexit-induced absence of immigrant truck drivers. A number of small energy suppliers have gone bust. Wholesale electricity prices have tripled in Britain in the past twelve months, and there is currently a national gas shortage, caused mostly by panic buying. On October 6th, the government plans to cut around a hundred million pounds a month from Universal Credit, a benefit payment received by some six million people. The future looks hard. Earlier this week, David Morris, a Conservative member of Parliament, told the BBC that the country’s present atmosphere recalls Britain’s “winter of discontent” in 1978, which is political shorthand for a season of chaos, strikes, and a terminal feeling of malaise. The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is a shirker. Sixty per cent of voters do not trust him.

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

UK govt fumbled start of Covid crisis: MPs' probe

British government delays locking down society when Covid-19 hit last year were "one of the most important public health failures" in the country's history, a parliamentary report said Tuesday. In a damning assessment, a cross-party group of British MPs found government pandemic planning was too focused on flu and had failed to learn the lessons from the prior Sars, Mers and Ebola outbreaks. The study, published by two parliamentary watchdog committees after months of hearings, comes ahead of an independent public inquiry into the government's coronavirus handling due to begin next year. Britain has been hit hard by the crisis, with nearly 138,000 Covid-19 deaths since March last year, raising questions about why it has fared worse than other nations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Is the Labour Party finally learning to love Tony Blair?

“Where’s Peter Mandelson?” That was the most memorable heckle during Keir Starmer’s speech to Labour’s Brighton conference. Starmer himself said afterwards that he wished he had been quick-witted enough to respond, “In your head.” But the real answer is that Lord Mandelson is on the TV, in a five-part BBC documentary titled Blair & Brown: The New Labour Revolution, which starts on Monday.
POLITICS
The Independent

Green Party’s new co-leaders vow to be ‘real opposition to feeble Tory government’

The Green Party’s newly elected leaders have vowed to boost the number of Green MPs in parliament and become the “real opposition” to the Conservative government.Members of the party in England and Wales have elected councillors Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay as the new co-leaders, after Sian Berry and Jonathan Bartley stood down.“We’re determined to see more Greens elected in England and Wales,” said Mr Ramsay. “We’re here because we want to lead our party to success … to be the real opposition to this feeble Conservative government.”The Green Party has only one MP, Caroline Lucas, but has three...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Pat Mcfadden
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Sir Keir Starmer heckled at Labour Party conference

Sir Keir Starmer asked "shouting slogans or changing lives conference?" as he was heckled at his first party conference as leader of the Labour Party. He had earlier joked about how he was used to be being shouted down by Tory MPs at PMQs on a Wednesday lunchtime. Some of...
POLITICS
Indy100

Keir Starmer’s Labour Party conference speech: Everything he said and how we’ve rated it

Keir Starmer has set out his vision for the nation in his 2021 Labour Party conference speech. In a feature film length speech, which marked the first time the leader addressed the whole party in this manner after last year’s conference was cancelled due to coronavirus, Starmer spoke about why he got into politics in the first place, the problems he believes are plaguing society and how Labour would “fix them”.
WORLD
prweek.com

Labour Party’s ex-comms chief to join Lexington

Ben Nunn will provide strategic advice to Lexington's clients on politics, the media and campaigns. He will work with the 80-strong agency’s leadership team, which includes former Conservative No. 10 press secretary, Paul Harrison. The appointment will mark a return to agency life for Nunn, who has spent the past...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Britain#New Labour#Uk#The Labour Party#Conservatives#Liberal Democrats#British#Universal Credit#Parliament
BBC

Labour conference: Party should be inspired by Wales - Drakeford

Labour should look to its success in Wales to understand how to win the next election, Mark Drakeford has said. Wales' first minister said the party was building innovative services at UK regional and national levels, despite not holding power in Westminster. He said Welsh Labour had pursued a "radical...
POLITICS
BBC

Labour conference: Party promises to bring back neighbourhood policing

Labour says it will "bring back neighbourhood policing" in England and Wales if it wins the next election. In a speech to Labour's conference, shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds promised to "tackle the epidemic of anti-social behaviour". And he said the Tories were "soft on crime and soft on the...
POLITICS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Germany's Social Democrats say Merkel's party lost and should go into opposition

BERLIN — A tussle for Germany’s chancellery was underway on Monday, in the wake of national elections, with the leaders of two parties seeking to negotiate their way to a governing coalition. Olaf Scholz appears to have the easier path. The center-left Social Democrats ran a steady campaign under his...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

I am on the brink of quitting Labour – the party has lost its values

So it seems that the Labour conference was intended to administer the last rites to the Corbyn phenomenon. Yet I am aware of many middle-class people in my local (heavily-Tory, rural county) who joined the Labour Party precisely because of Jeremy Corbyn, after he became leader. Why did we feel...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

It’s a very long time since I’ve felt so positive about the future of the Labour Party

I listened to Keir Starmer’s speech as I travelled from the south to the midlands in my car. I spent some time in a queue to buy fuel around Oxfordshire and, as I ran in to the petrol station to pay, there was Keir Starmer being pumped out on the TV while people waited with overpriced weak coffee in hand. The government forcing everyone to stand around petrol stations looking bereft meant Keir Starmer had a captive audience.
POLITICS
propertyindustryeye.com

Labour, ‘the party of homeowners and tenants’, vows to ‘fix housing crisis’

Labour’s shadow housing secretary Lucy Powell yesterday set out the party’s plans to build “more truly affordable homes”. The party has pledged to cap the amount of property overseas investors can purchase in new developments, in a bid to help first-time buyers. The party would also give first-time buyers first...
ECONOMY
The Independent

France accuses UK of failing to pay £54m it promised to tackle migrant crossings

“Not one euro” has been paid by the UK to tackle migrant crossings in the Channel, France has claimed.In a visit to Dunkirk on Saturday, French interior minister Gerald Darmanin urged Britain to keep its word and pay the £54m it pledged to support French efforts in preventing crossings. “We are asking the British to keep their promises of financing because we are holding the border for them,” he saidMr Darmanin also called on Britain to take measures to reduce its “attractiveness” for migrants without residency papers, without elaborating. “We are speaking of human beings. There are children, babies who...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

UK to present EU with new plans for Northern Ireland Brexit deal

The British government is to present the EU with a new legal text to rewrite the Northern Ireland Brexit protocol signed by Boris Johnson just two years ago.The UK wants to change the agreement it negotiated for Northern Ireland because it says it is not working – and wants to remove the role for the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in the accord.But the EU says the fundamental treaty cannot be renegotiated.Northern Ireland has been hit by shortages of goods, and community tensions have risen over the accord, with threats being made against staff at ports.In a speech in Lisbon...
EUROPE
The Independent

Czech opposition parties claim election victory over populist Babis

A nail-biting election count in the Czech Republic has seen populist prime minister Andrej Babis defeated as two opposition coalitions gained a slender parliamentary majority. The centre-right Spolu (Together) alliance led by Petr Fiala and made up of the Civic Democrats, Christian Democrats and Top 09 parties, edged ahead of the ruling ANO party as the last votes were counted, suggesting the end of Mr Babis’s reign at the top of Czech politics.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Rail ‘betrayal’ for north and Midlands despite Boris Johnson levelling-up promises

The government is to offer the north and Midlands a cut-price “bare minimum” of railway upgrades despite Boris Johnson’s promise this week to “level up” the country outside London, The Independent understands.Local transport chiefs now expect to receive a severely pared-back version of the Northern Powerhouse Rail scheme, and for ministers to effectively shelve plans for a high-speed cross-country link through the east Midlands.The government has been drawing up plans for new connections outside London in consultation with local leaders – but insiders familiar with discussions now expect virtually every major city across the north and Midlands to be...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

What really happened away from the cameras at the Labour Party conference?

After last year’s virtual meet-up, the Labour Party conference returned in full last week. The opposition party did not hold a meeting by the sea 12 months ago because of the pandemic, but with mass events back on the menu, this year they properly got into the swing of things.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy