Travel news: Japan, Australia and Argentina reveal reopening plans

By CNN
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was World Tourism Day on September 27 this week, but it’s safe to say it’s been another bad year for tourism globally. If you’re wondering where it’s safe to go and when, and what you need to do to get there, CNN Travel is on hand with these weekly round-ups.

Comments / 0

