Travel news: Japan, Australia and Argentina reveal reopening plans

It has been announced that the former “traffic light” lists of destinations will be scrapped from 4 October in favour of just two lists.From that date, the green list will be replaced by a list of countries that are deemed safe for travel by the UK government, the amber list will no longer exist, and the red list will remain of destinations deemed unsafe for travel.The changes were announced by the UK government in the latest travel update on 17 September, and will take effect from Monday 4 October.The new look “safe list” - described by the Department for...

TRAVEL ・ 20 DAYS AGO