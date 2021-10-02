CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Daniel Craig says Asian Dub Foundation is the best gig he's ever been to

By Celebretainment
Evening Star
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Bond actor Daniel Craig is a huge fan of Asian Dub Foundation. The 007 star – who makes his final appearance as the suave spy in No Time To Die, out this week – loves live music and has revealed that his favourite every concert was watching the electronic dub group in London in 1996.

www.kpcnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Daniel Craig's unconventional wedding to Rachel Weisz revealed

Rachel Avery Daniel Craig wedding: James Bond star Daniel is married to Rachel Weisz – and their 2011 wedding day just might surprise you. While Daniel Craig may be stepping down from the James Bond franchise, he is still very much committed to his wife Rachel Weisz, whom he has been married to since 2011.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Daniel Craig Recalls Partying Hard To Celebrate Landing James Bond, But Also Not Being Able To Tell Anyone Why

No Time to Die has concluded the Daniel Craig-led run of Bond movies with an epic and emotional finish, cementing him as one of the best Bonds ever. It's still hard to believe Craig almost passed on the role 15 years ago but, thankfully, he changed his mind and delivered some of the best movies in the franchise’s long history. Getting such a role is a major accomplishment, and the actor recalled partying very hard after he landed the role. But of course, he also couldn't tell anyone why he was celebrating.
CELEBRITIES
Newsweek

Why Exactly Is Daniel Craig Leaving James Bond After 'No Time To Die'?

James Bond will never be the same once the credits role on the next 007 movie, No Time To Die, because it's Daniel Craig's last appearance as the famous British spy. It's been known for a while that Craig would be hanging up his license to kill after this Bond film, but what has he said about his departure from the franchise?
MOVIES
IndieWire

Bond’s Ben Whishaw Wants Gay Actor to Replace Daniel Craig, and He Knows Two ‘Ideal’ Men

Much of the conversation surrounding who should replace Daniel Craig as the new James Bond after “No Time to Die” has centered on whether or not a woman should take over the role, but what about a gay man? That’s the casting pitch championed by Bond actor Ben Whishaw in a new interview with Attitude (via The Independent). Whishaw made his 007 debut as Q in the acclaimed “Skyfall,” and he reprised the role in follow-up films “Spectre” and “No Time to Die.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Billie Eilish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asian Dub Foundation#Dub#Music Week#Art
MovieWeb

Daniel Craig Says He'll Be 'Incredibly Bitter' When the Next James Bond Is Announced

No Time to Die star Daniel Craig is ready to say goodbye to James Bond, but there's still a part of him that doesn't want to let go of the iconic role. After multiple significant delays, No Time to Die is finally gearing up to release in U.S. theaters on Oct. 8. It is the fifth movie to feature Craig as Bond, and it will be the final time we'll see the actor in the role.
MOVIES
Variety

Daniel Craig’s 007 Replacement Won’t Be Discussed Until 2022, Says James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli

James Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, the long-time custodians of the iconic spy, have said the prospect of replacing Daniel Craig isn’t something they’re entertaining until 2022. In an interview on BBC Radio 4’s popular Today program on Monday morning, the half-siblings and heads of Bond outfit Eon Productions were asked if they have decided who might replace Craig’s 007. “Oh, God no,” said Broccoli. “We’re not thinking about it at all. We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.” As for whether Craig, who has played Bond for 15 years,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Daniel Craig says it’s ‘bittersweet’ leaving Bond behind

Daniel Craig says leaving the 007 franchise is “bittersweet” as he walks the red carpet for the premiere of No Time To Die on what will be his final appearance as James Bond. The actor was happy the film can be celebrated in the traditional ways of a premiere and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Daniel Craig says it’s not his problem who the next James Bond will be

Daniel Craig said it’s “not” his problem who the next James Bond will be, during an awkward interview exchange with an Australian reporter at the world premiere of No Time To Die. On Tuesday night, while making an appearance at the premiere in London, the 53-year-old actor was asked whether...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘James Bond’ Star Daniel Craig Has No Idea That He’s a Total Meme Legend

Daniel Craig is in the midst of a media frenzy as the final installment of his run as James Bond comes to screens. But the beloved 007 actor apparently had no clue about his pandemic-era claim to fame: the seconds-long clip of himself introducing the March 7, 2020, musical guest on Saturday Night Live. The footage of Craig’s exasperated announcement, “Ladies and gentlemen...The Weeknd,” has been notoriously rehashed on social media every Friday evening as people celebrate the end of another long work week. Craig has been doing a highly meritorious service for Twitter followers—and, the best part is, he doesn’t even realize it. When The New York Times asked the No Time to Die super spy about his memeification, Craig said he had no idea. “I don’t know what it is, but thank you,” said Craig. “I suppose I’d have to have social media to know what that was all about.”
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘No Time to Die’ reviews praise Daniel Craig’s Bond finale as ‘most emotional 007 movie ever’

Daniel Craig has played James Bond long enough that the MI6 agent has battled supervillains and ne’er-do-wells across four presidential administrations. But all good things must come to an end, and so the long-delayed “No Time to Die” is officially Craig’s swan song in the 007 role, coming 15 years after he first picked up the superagent’s moniker. “The Craig-starring saga has played by its own rules from the start,” David Ehlrich wrote in his review of “No Time to Die” for Indiewire, noting the film tells “a story about the need to leave certain things behind.”  “It’s the modern spy movie...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy